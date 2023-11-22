View all results for 'alt'
The Damned Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows across the UK
Published November 22, 2023

Punk rockers The Damned announced 2024 tour dates.

New headlining concerts are planned at venues across the UK in December. The band shared on social media, "Performing for the first time in 35 years! With songs from The Black Album & Strawberries as well as all the classics and some surprises!" The lineup of Captain Sensible (guitar), Save Vanian (lead vocals), Rat Scabies (drums), and Paul Gray (bass) will be playing together for the first time since 1989.

When do The Damned 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dec 4
The Damned at NX Newcastle
NX Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 5
The Damned at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 6
The Damned at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 8
The Damned at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Dec 9
The Damned at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Dec 10
The Damned at Civic Hall at The Halls - Complex
Civic Hall at The Halls - Complex Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
The Damned at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
The Damned at O2 Guildhall Southampton
O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom
Dec 14
The Damned at Winter Gardens Eastbourne
Winter Gardens Eastbourne Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 16
The Damned at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Dec 18
The Damned at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Damned on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Damned's Zumic artist page.

