The Damned Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Punk rockers The Damned announced 2024 tour dates.

New headlining concerts are planned at venues across the UK in December. The band shared on social media, "Performing for the first time in 35 years! With songs from The Black Album & Strawberries as well as all the classics and some surprises!" The lineup of Captain Sensible (guitar), Save Vanian (lead vocals), Rat Scabies (drums), and Paul Gray (bass) will be playing together for the first time since 1989.

When do The Damned 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Damned All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Damned on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Damned's Zumic artist page.