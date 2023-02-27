The Flaming Lips Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band The Flaming Lips have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

The newly planned concerts are set to begin with three UK dates in April before a North American leg coast to coast from May into August. According to a post on the band's social media, "The Lips will be performing the album in its entirety plus a career spanning selection of some of their greatest hits and fan favorites." The group is currently on tour in Vancouver and will head to Nevada and California.

When do The Flaming Lips 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 2. Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Flaming Lips All Tour Dates and Tickets

