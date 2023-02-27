View all results for 'alt'
The Flaming Lips Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' tour in the Uk and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 27, 2023

Rock band The Flaming Lips have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

The newly planned concerts are set to begin with three UK dates in April before a North American leg coast to coast from May into August. According to a post on the band's social media, "The Lips will be performing the album in its entirety plus a career spanning selection of some of their greatest hits and fan favorites." The group is currently on tour in Vancouver and will head to Nevada and California.

When do The Flaming Lips 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 2. Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Flaming Lips Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 8
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

The Flaming Lips All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 28
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Commodore Ballroom
Rescheduled
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 1
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 3
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Mar 4
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 6
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Mar 7
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 9
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Apr 25
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
May 5
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 8
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 10
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
May 11
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 11
to
May 13
Echoland Music Festival
Echoland Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
May 25
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 26
to
May 28
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Cathead Jam
Cathead Jam at Cathead Distillery
Cathead Distillery Jackson, MS
Jun 8
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jun 11
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Jun 13
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jun 14
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 16
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Jun 17
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Aug 18
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Aug 22
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 23
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Aug 25
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT

We recommend following The Flaming Lips on their social media accounts and signing up for The Flaming Lips free newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about The Flaming Lips, check out their Zumic artist page.

