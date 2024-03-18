The Gaslight Anthem Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Gaslight Anthem added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, History Books - Short Stories.

New shows are planned from July into September at venues across North America. Opening bands on select dates will be Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and / or Pinkshift. The Gaslight Anthem is currently on tour in the UK and have European shows and festival sets during the summer months.

History Books - Short Stories is scheduled for release on March 22.

When do The Gaslight Anthem 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets

