The Gaslight Anthem Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Gaslight Anthem added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, History Books - Short Stories.
New shows are planned from July into September at venues across North America. Opening bands on select dates will be Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and / or Pinkshift. The Gaslight Anthem is currently on tour in the UK and have European shows and festival sets during the summer months.
History Books - Short Stories is scheduled for release on March 22.
When do The Gaslight Anthem 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Gaslight Anthem Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 16
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 21
CityParks Summerstage
New York, NY
Sep 14
to
Sep 15
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 19
O2 Academy Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 21
O2 Academy Sheffield
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
O2 Apollo
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Civic Hall
Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 30
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Southside Festival
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Eichenring
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Lake Jarun
Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Groene Heuvels
Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 10
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Iberdrola Music
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Upcote Farm
Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Upcote Farm
Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Jul 27
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 28
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Jul 31
McMenamins Grand Lodge
Forest Grove, OR
Aug 2
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Aug 3
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Aug 4
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Aug 6
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 9
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Aug 10
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 11
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 13
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Aug 14
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Aug 16
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 18
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 20
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Aug 21
CityParks Summerstage
New York, NY
Aug 23
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 24
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 25
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 29
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Aug 30
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 31
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 1
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 14
to
Sep 15
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
