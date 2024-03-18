View all results for 'alt'
The Gaslight Anthem Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big world tour (America, UK, Europe), new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 18, 2024

The Gaslight Anthem added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, History Books - Short Stories.

New shows are planned from July into September at venues across North America. Opening bands on select dates will be Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and / or Pinkshift. The Gaslight Anthem is currently on tour in the UK and have European shows and festival sets during the summer months.

History Books - Short Stories is scheduled for release on March 22.

When do The Gaslight Anthem 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets

The Gaslight Anthem All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 21
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at Civic Hall
Civic Hall Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 30
The Gaslight Anthem and Emily Wolfe at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Southside Festival at Southside Festival
Southside Festival Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
INmusic Festival at Lake Jarun
Lake Jarun Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 25
The Gaslight Anthem and Spanish Love Songs at SaSaZu
SaSaZu Prague, Czechia
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Down The Rabbit Hole at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 10
The Gaslight Anthem at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Mad Cool Festival at Iberdrola Music
Iberdrola Music Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
2000 Trees Festival at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
2000trees 2024 at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 27
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 28
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Jul 30
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Jul 31
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Aug 2
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Aug 3
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 4
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Aug 6
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 9
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Aug 10
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 11
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and The Dirty Nil at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 13
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 14
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Aug 16
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 18
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 20
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Aug 21
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at CityParks Summerstage
CityParks Summerstage New York, NY
Aug 23
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 24
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 25
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 29
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Aug 30
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 31
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 1
The Gaslight Anthem, Joyce Manor, and Pinkshift at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 14
to
Sep 15
Sea Hear Now Festival at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Gaslight Anthem on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Gaslight Anthem's Zumic artist page.

