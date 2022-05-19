View all results for 'alt'
The Menzingers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in Europe and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 19, 2022

This week, The Menzingers added 2022 winter tour dates to their schedule.

After a handful of festival performances from July through September, the Pennsylvania punk rockers will embark on a European tour in October with Joyce Manor and Sincere Engineer. The newly planned concerts are scheduled across North American venues in November and December. The opening acts for the new shows will be an energetic and eclectic lineup featuring Touché Amoré and / or Screaming Females on select dates.

The Menzingers plan to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their album, On The Impossible Past. The LP contains popular songs such as "Good Things," "Gates," and "The Obituaries."

When do The Menzingers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Menzingers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 8
Punk in Drublic Festival
Punk in Drublic Festival at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 9
Punk in Drublic Festival
Punk in Drublic Festival at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 20
The Menzingers
The Menzingers at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Oct 3
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Opium
Opium Dublin 2, D, Ireland
Oct 4
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Opium
Opium Dublin 2, D, Ireland
Oct 6
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 10
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Zappa
Zappa Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 11
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 12
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Sputnikhalle
Sputnikhalle Münster, NRW, Germany
Oct 13
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
Oct 14
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at SO 36
SO 36 Berlin, Germany
Oct 15
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, Sincere Engineer, The Sainte Catherines, and Awkward Reunion
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, Sincere Engineer, The Sainte Catherines, and Awkward Reunion at Alter Schlachthof Wels
Alter Schlachthof Wels Wels, Oberösterreich, Austria
Oct 17
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
Kulturfabrik Kofmehl Solothurn, SO, Switzerland
Oct 19
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, Germany
Oct 20
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, Germany
Oct 21
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden, HE, Alemania
Oct 22
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Im Wizemann
Im Wizemann Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Oct 23
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer
The Menzingers, Joyce Manor, and Sincere Engineer at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
We recommend following The Menzingers on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Menzingers Zumic artist page.

The Menzingers
Emo Rock Indie Rock Punk Rock
