The Menzingers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Menzingers added 2022 winter tour dates to their schedule.

After a handful of festival performances from July through September, the Pennsylvania punk rockers will embark on a European tour in October with Joyce Manor and Sincere Engineer. The newly planned concerts are scheduled across North American venues in November and December. The opening acts for the new shows will be an energetic and eclectic lineup featuring Touché Amoré and / or Screaming Females on select dates.

The Menzingers plan to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their album, On The Impossible Past. The LP contains popular songs such as "Good Things," "Gates," and "The Obituaries."

When do The Menzingers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Menzingers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Menzingers on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Menzingers Zumic artist page.