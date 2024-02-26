View all results for 'alt'
The National and The War on Drugs Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers unite!
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 26, 2024

The National and The War on Drugs announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Zen Diagram Tour. The opening act for the shows will be Lucius (except for Mexico).

New concerts are planned at outdoor venues across North America in September and October. The National are currently on tour in Australia, and then head to Europe for festival performances. In the coming months, The War on Drugs have previously announced concerts in Mexico, California, and Ireland.

When do The National and The War on Drugs 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin February 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The National All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 28
The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Mar 1
The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton at Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 2
The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton at Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 5
The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 6
The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 9
The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton at Kings Park
Kings Park Kings Park, WA, Australia
Mar 10
The National, Fleet Foxes, and Annie Hamilton at Kings Park
Kings Park Kings Park, WA, Australia
Apr 4
to
Apr 8
One Big Holiday at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico
May 18
Just Like Heaven Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brookside at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Live Is Live Festival at Middenvijver
Middenvijver Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Down The Rabbit Hole at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 6
Kings of Leon and The War On Drugs at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Aug 8
to
Aug 10
Way Out West Festival at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Oya Festival at Tøyenparken
Tøyenparken Oslo, Norway
Sep 12
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 14
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 16
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 17
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 19
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 20
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 21
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 24
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 25
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 26
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Sep 28
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 29
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Granary Live
Granary Live Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 1
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 3
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 6
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 7
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 10
The National and The War on Drugs at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow The National and The War on Drugs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The National and The War on Drugs Zumic artist pages.

image for artist The National
The National
Sep
13
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
image for artist The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs
Sep
13
The National, The War on Drugs, and Lucius
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
