The National and The War on Drugs announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Zen Diagram Tour. The opening act for the shows will be Lucius (except for Mexico).

New concerts are planned at outdoor venues across North America in September and October. The National are currently on tour in Australia, and then head to Europe for festival performances. In the coming months, The War on Drugs have previously announced concerts in Mexico, California, and Ireland.

When do The National and The War on Drugs 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin February 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The National All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The National and The War on Drugs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The National and The War on Drugs Zumic artist pages.