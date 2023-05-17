View all results for 'alt'
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

UK rockers touring North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2023

The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at North American venues coast to coast. Both bands have a long history, forming in the UK in the 1970s.

When do The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEAVEN or TEMPTED. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Psychedelic Furs All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
The Psychedelic Furs at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
May 19
The Psychedelic Furs at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
May 20
The Psychedelic Furs at Miami Beach Bandshell
Miami Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL
Sep 8
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 9
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Sep 10
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 12
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Wang Theatre
Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Sep 13
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 14
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 16
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Sep 19
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Sep 20
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Sep 22
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Sep 23
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 24
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 26
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Sep 27
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 29
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 30
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 2
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Silva Concert Hall
Silva Concert Hall Eugene, OR
Oct 3
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 5
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Oct 6
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Blue Note Napa
Blue Note Napa Napa, CA
Oct 7
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 9
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Oct 12
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Oct 13
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze at Pearl Theater
Pearl Theater Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze Zumic artist pages.

