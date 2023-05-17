The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at North American venues coast to coast. Both bands have a long history, forming in the UK in the 1970s.

When do The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEAVEN or TEMPTED. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Psychedelic Furs All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze Zumic artist pages.