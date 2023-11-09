The Wood Brothers Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk virtuosos The Wood Brothers added 2024 tour dates.

The new spring concerts are planned from February into April at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Rainbow Girls. The Wood Brothers return to touring later this month in the USA and will be touring Europe in February.

When do The Wood Brothers 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Wood Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Wood Brothers on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, the group released a new album titled Heart Is the Hero. For more music, news, and tour information about The Wood Brothers, check out their Zumic artist page.