The Wood Brothers Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk virtuosos The Wood Brothers added 2024 tour dates.
The new spring concerts are planned from February into April at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Rainbow Girls. The Wood Brothers return to touring later this month in the USA and will be touring Europe in February.
When do The Wood Brothers 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Wood Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 18
FITZGERALDS NIGHTCLUB
Berwyn, IL
Nov 30
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 1
to
Dec 2
Orange Blossom Revue
Lake Wales, FL
Dec 2
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Dec 3
Vinyl Music Hall
Pensacola, FL
Dec 5
Tipitinas
New Orleans, LA
Dec 7
Georgia Theatre
Athens, GA
Dec 8
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Dec 9
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Feb 3
Oran Mor
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 4
Manchester The Deaf Institute
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
Bodega Social
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Lafayette
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
Bristol Exchange
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 10
Elbphilharmonie - Kleiner Saal
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 27
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Feb 28
The Sound at Del Mar
Del Mar, CA
Feb 29
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 1
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Mar 2
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Mar 5
The Center For the Arts
Grass Valley, CA
Mar 6
Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
Eureka, CA
Mar 7
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Mar 8
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 9
Wild Buffalo
Bellingham, WA
Apr 3
Southern Theatre
Columbus, OH
Apr 4
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 5
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 6
Clyde Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 7
Orpheum Theater
Madison, WI
Apr 10
Englert Theatre
Iowa City, IA
Apr 11
Madrid Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Apr 12
Minglewood Hall
Memphis, TN
Apr 13
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush
Miramar Beach, FL
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Wood Brothers on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Earlier this year, the group released a new album titled Heart Is the Hero. For more music, news, and tour information about The Wood Brothers, check out their Zumic artist page.