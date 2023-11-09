View all results for 'alt'
The Wood Brothers Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2023

Folk virtuosos The Wood Brothers added 2024 tour dates.

The new spring concerts are planned from February into April at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Rainbow Girls. The Wood Brothers return to touring later this month in the USA and will be touring Europe in February.

When do The Wood Brothers 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Wood Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 17
The Wood Brothers at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 18
The Wood Brothers at FITZGERALDS NIGHTCLUB
FITZGERALDS NIGHTCLUB Berwyn, IL
Nov 30
The Wood Brothers at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 1
to
Dec 2
Orange Blossom Revue 2023 at Orange Blossom Revue
Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL
Dec 2
The Wood Brothers and The Watson Twins at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Dec 3
The Wood Brothers and The Watson Twins at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Dec 5
The Wood Brothers and The Watson Twins at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Dec 6
The Wood Brothers and The Watson Twins at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Dec 7
The Wood Brothers and The Watson Twins at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, GA
Dec 8
The Wood Brothers and The Watson Twins at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Dec 9
The Wood Brothers and The Watson Twins at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Feb 3
The Wood Brothers at Oran Mor
Oran Mor Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 4
The Wood Brothers at Manchester The Deaf Institute
Manchester The Deaf Institute Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
The Wood Brothers at Bodega Social
Bodega Social Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
The Wood Brothers at Lafayette
Lafayette London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
The Wood Brothers at Bristol Exchange
Bristol Exchange City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
The Wood Brothers at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 10
The Wood Brothers at Elbphilharmonie - Kleiner Saal
Elbphilharmonie - Kleiner Saal Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 27
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Feb 28
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at The Sound at Del Mar
The Sound at Del Mar Del Mar, CA
Feb 29
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 1
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 2
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 5
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at The Center For the Arts
The Center For the Arts Grass Valley, CA
Mar 6
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
Arkley Center for the Performing Arts Eureka, CA
Mar 7
The Wood Brothers at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 8
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 9
The Wood Brothers and Rainbow Girls at Wild Buffalo
Wild Buffalo Bellingham, WA
Apr 3
The Wood Brothers at Southern Theatre
Southern Theatre Columbus, OH
Apr 4
The Wood Brothers at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 5
The Wood Brothers at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Apr 6
The Wood Brothers at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 7
The Wood Brothers at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Apr 10
The Wood Brothers at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Apr 11
The Wood Brothers at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Apr 12
The Wood Brothers at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Apr 13
The Wood Brothers at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush "Pink Moon" at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Wood Brothers on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, the group released a new album titled Heart Is the Hero. For more music, news, and tour information about The Wood Brothers, check out their Zumic artist page.

