Third Eye Blind Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Third Eye Blind announced 2024 tour dates. The tour is billed as Summer Gods, a nod to the group's song "Weightless" from 2016, and features an impressive duo of opening acts in Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale outdoor venues coast-to-coast from June into August. Before the summer shows, Third Eye Blind have a February performance at the Innings Festival in Arizona.

When do Third Eye Blind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin January 9. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is summer. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Third Eye Blind All Tour Dates and Tickets

