Third Eye Blind Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Third Eye Blind announced 2024 tour dates. The tour is billed as Summer Gods, a nod to the group's song "Weightless" from 2016, and features an impressive duo of opening acts in Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.
The new concerts are planned at large-scale outdoor venues coast-to-coast from June into August. Before the summer shows, Third Eye Blind have a February performance at the Innings Festival in Arizona.
When do Third Eye Blind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin January 9. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is summer. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Third Eye Blind Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 14
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 18
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Third Eye Blind All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 23
to
Feb 24
Tempe Beach Park
Tempe, AZ
Apr 12
Legends Casino Hotel
Toppenish, WA
Jun 8
BECU Live Outdoor Venue
Airway Heights, WA
Jun 9
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Jun 13
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Jun 14
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jun 15
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 20
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 22
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 25
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 26
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jun 28
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jun 29
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 30
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Jul 2
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 3
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 5
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 6
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 7
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jul 9
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 11
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Jul 12
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 13
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 14
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 16
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 18
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 19
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jul 20
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 21
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 25
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 26
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Jul 27
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 28
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Aug 1
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 2
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Aug 3
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Third Eye Blind on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
