View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Third Eye Blind Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer tour with Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 8, 2024

Third Eye Blind announced 2024 tour dates. The tour is billed as Summer Gods, a nod to the group's song "Weightless" from 2016, and features an impressive duo of opening acts in Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale outdoor venues coast-to-coast from June into August. Before the summer shows, Third Eye Blind have a February performance at the Innings Festival in Arizona.

When do Third Eye Blind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin January 9. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is summer. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Third Eye Blind Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 14
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 18
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Third Eye Blind All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 23
to
Feb 24
Innings Festival Arizona 2024 at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Apr 12
Third Eye Blind at Legends Casino Hotel
Legends Casino Hotel Toppenish, WA
Jun 8
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
Jun 9
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 13
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 14
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 15
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 20
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 22
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 25
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 26
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 28
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 29
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 30
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 2
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 3
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 5
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 6
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 7
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 9
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 11
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jul 12
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 13
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 14
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 16
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 18
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 19
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 20
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 21
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 25
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 26
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jul 27
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 28
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Jul 31
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 1
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 2
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 3
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Third Eye Blind on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Third Eye Blind Zumic artist page.

Tour poster art by Charlie Benante
1
853
artists
Third Eye Blind
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind
Jul
14
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
18
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, and A R I Z O N A
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Third Eye Blind Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 12, 2022
Third Eye Blind Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock Third Eye Blind
2
1741
image for article Third Eye Blind & Taking Back Sunday Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 14, 2022
Third Eye Blind & Taking Back Sunday Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Alt Rock Emo Rock Pop Punk Rock Surf Rock Taking Back Sunday Third Eye Blind
2
3357
image for article Third Eye Blind Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 10, 2019
Third Eye Blind Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Saves the Day Third Eye Blind
2
2171
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart