TLC and Shaggy Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

TLC and Shaggy have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Hot Summer Nights.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale outdoor venues across North America in June and July. Joining the bill on select dates will be En Vogue and / or Sean Kingston. Check the ticket links for the exact lineup in your city.

When do TLC and Shaggy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for VIP packages, TLC / Shaggy / En Vogue fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin March 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following TLC and Shaggy on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

