TLC and Shaggy Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hot Summer Nights' tour with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2023

TLC and Shaggy have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Hot Summer Nights.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale outdoor venues across North America in June and July. Joining the bill on select dates will be En Vogue and / or Sean Kingston. Check the ticket links for the exact lineup in your city.

When do TLC and Shaggy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for VIP packages, TLC / Shaggy / En Vogue fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin March 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

TLC Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 10
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 13
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

TLC All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Jun 2
TLC and Shaggy
TLC and Shaggy at Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park
Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, Canada
Jun 3
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Jun 4
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jun 7
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 9
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 10
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 11
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 13
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 15
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 16
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 17
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jun 21
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 23
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 24
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 28
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 30
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 1
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 3
TLC, Shaggy, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, and Sean Kingston at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX
Jul 6
Shaggy and Sean Kingston
Shaggy and Sean Kingston at Granary Live
Granary Live Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 7
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 8
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 9
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston at Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord
Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Jul 13
TLC and Shaggy
TLC and Shaggy at Edmonton EXPO Centre
Edmonton EXPO Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 14
Cowboys Music Festival: TLC and Shaggy
Cowboys Music Festival: TLC and Shaggy at Calgary, AB
Calgary, AB Alberta, Canada

We recommend following TLC and Shaggy on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the TLC and Shaggy Zumic artist pages.

