Tool Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Tool are kicking off 2022 with a busy schedule, with over 50 concerts planned in North America and Europe. The tour is planned in conjunction with the band's 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, their first LP since 2006.

The American concerts will begin in January, making stops at large-scale venues from coast to coast with either Blonde Redhead or The Acid Helps as the opening act on select dates. In April, Tool head to Europe for a run of shows extending into May.

When do Tool 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for fan club members begin September 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

