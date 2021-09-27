View all results for 'alt'
Tool Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Industrial metal gods in North America & Europe
Published September 27, 2021

Tool are kicking off 2022 with a busy schedule, with over 50 concerts planned in North America and Europe. The tour is planned in conjunction with the band's 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, their first LP since 2006.

The American concerts will begin in January, making stops at large-scale venues from coast to coast with either Blonde Redhead or The Acid Helps as the opening act on select dates. In April, Tool head to Europe for a run of shows extending into May.

When do Tool 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for fan club members begin September 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tool Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tool All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 10
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Jan 11
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Jan 13
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jan 15
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jan 16
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Jan 18
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jan 19
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Jan 21
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jan 22
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jan 25
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jan 27
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jan 30
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jan 31
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Feb 2
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Feb 4
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Feb 5
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Feb 8
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Feb 9
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Feb 10
Tool and Blonde Redhead
Tool and Blonde Redhead at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Feb 19
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 20
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 22
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 27
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Mar 1
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 3
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 4
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Mar 6
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 8
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 10
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 12
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Mar 13
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 15
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Mar 17
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Mar 18
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Mar 20
Tool and The Acid Helps
Tool and The Acid Helps at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Apr 23
Tool
Tool at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Apr 25
Tool
Tool at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Apr 26
Tool
Tool at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 28
Tool
Tool at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 29
Tool
Tool at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
May 2
Tool
Tool at The Zoo Manchester
The Zoo Manchester Manchester, NH
May 4
Tool
Tool at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
May 6
Tool
Tool at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 9
Tool
Tool at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Tool
Tool at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 13
Tool
Tool at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
May 15
Tool
Tool at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 17
Tool
Tool at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 19
Tool
Tool at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 21
Tool
Tool at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
May 23
Tool
Tool at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
May 24
Tool
Tool at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary

We recommend following Tool on social media and joining the official Tool Army fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tool's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Tool
Tool
