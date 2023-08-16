Wild Nothing Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Wild Nothing have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in November. Formed by Jack Tatum, the band will rock out in cities such as Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Norfolk, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Ana, and Chicago.

Before the tour, Wild Nothing will release their fifth full-length studio album, Hold, on October 27. Watch the music video for the new song "Headlights On" featuring Hatchie.

When do Wild Nothing 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wild Nothing All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wild Nothing on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Wild Nothing's Zumic artist page.