Wild Nothing Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts and new album info
by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2023

Indie rockers Wild Nothing have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in November. Formed by Jack Tatum, the band will rock out in cities such as Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Norfolk, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Ana, and Chicago.

Before the tour, Wild Nothing will release their fifth full-length studio album, Hold, on October 27. Watch the music video for the new song "Headlights On" featuring Hatchie.

When do Wild Nothing 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wild Nothing Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 11
Wild Nothing at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Wild Nothing All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 9
Wild Nothing at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 10
Wild Nothing at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Nov 11
Wild Nothing at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Nov 12
Wild Nothing at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Nov 14
Wild Nothing at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 15
Wild Nothing at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Nov 17
Wild Nothing at Quartyard
Quartyard San Diego, CA
Nov 18
Wild Nothing at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 20
Wild Nothing at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wild Nothing on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Wild Nothing's Zumic artist page.

