Barry Manilow Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Barry Manilow has added 2024 tour dates.

Five new April shows are planned at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Currently, Barry is entertaining audiences with a Las Vegas residency at the Westgate, extending into December.

When do Barry Manilow 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express / Chase cardmember, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BMIFC. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Barry Manilow on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

