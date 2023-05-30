Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Black Veil Brides and VV (Ville Valo) have announced joint 2023 tour dates with Dark Divine as the opening act.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. BVB also announced a December show in London opening up for Halestorm. In the coming months, Ville Valo has North American and Europe festival performances on their calendar.

For those unfamiliar with VV, it is the relatively new moniker of HIM frontman Ville Valo, and also can be found as Heartagram on social media. This year, Valo released a new gothic rock album, Neon Noir, recorded with frequent HIM producer/engineer Tim Palmer. Warm-up group Dark Divine is an up-and-coming metalcore group from Florida who have released just a few EPs so far.

When do Black Veil Brides, Ville Valo, and Dark Divine 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BVBARMY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

