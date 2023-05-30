View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal for the masses this fall in USA
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 30, 2023

Black Veil Brides and VV (Ville Valo) have announced joint 2023 tour dates with Dark Divine as the opening act.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. BVB also announced a December show in London opening up for Halestorm. In the coming months, Ville Valo has North American and Europe festival performances on their calendar.

For those unfamiliar with VV, it is the relatively new moniker of HIM frontman Ville Valo, and also can be found as Heartagram on social media. This year, Valo released a new gothic rock album, Neon Noir, recorded with frequent HIM producer/engineer Tim Palmer. Warm-up group Dark Divine is an up-and-coming metalcore group from Florida who have released just a few EPs so far.

When do Black Veil Brides, Ville Valo, and Dark Divine 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BVBARMY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Black Veil Brides Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep 25
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Black Veil Brides All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 10
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Sep 11
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Sep 12
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 14
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sep 15
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 16
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Sep 17
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 19
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 20
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Sep 22
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 23
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Sep 24
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep 25
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Sep 27
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 28
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Sep 29
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 30
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 1
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Oct 3
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 5
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Brady Theater
Brady Theater Tulsa, OK
Oct 6
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Oct 7
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 9
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Oct 11
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 12
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 14
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at UBC Thunderbird Arena
UBC Thunderbird Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 15
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at The Podium - Spokane
The Podium - Spokane Spokane, WA
Oct 16
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 18
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 19
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 20
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Dec 9
Halestorm and Black Veil Brides at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Veil Brides and VV on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Black Veil Brides and VV Zumic artist pages.

1
391
artists
Black Veil Brides
genres
Glam Metal Glam Rock Gothic rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Metalcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides
Sep
24
Black Veil Brides, VV, and Dark Divine
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, and Black Veil Brides Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 11, 2022
Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, and Black Veil Brides Extend...
Tickets
2
2765
image for article Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 8, 2021
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills Set 20...
Tickets
2
1425
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart