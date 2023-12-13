View all results for 'alt'
Black Veil Brides Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25 shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2023

Black Veil Brides announced 2024 tour dates. Joining the bill as the opening bands will be Dark Divine, Ghøstkid, and Creeper.

Billed as the Bleeders North American Tour, new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. Black Veil Brides also have festival sets in Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, and Florida.

When do Black Veil Brides 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BVBARMY. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Black Veil Brides Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 15
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY

Black Veil Brides All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Vive Latino at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 25
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 29
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 30
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
May 2
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
May 3
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
May 4
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
May 5
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
May 7
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
May 8
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 9
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 13
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 15
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
May 16
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 18
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 20
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
May 21
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Rise Rooftop
Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
May 22
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
May 24
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 25
Black Veil Brides, Dark Divine, Ghostkid, and Creeper at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Veil Brides on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Black Veil Brides Zumic artist page.

Black Veil Brides
Glam Metal Glam Rock Gothic rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Metalcore
Black Veil Brides
