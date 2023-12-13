Black Veil Brides Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Black Veil Brides announced 2024 tour dates. Joining the bill as the opening bands will be Dark Divine, Ghøstkid, and Creeper.

Billed as the Bleeders North American Tour, new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. Black Veil Brides also have festival sets in Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, and Florida.

When do Black Veil Brides 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BVBARMY. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Black Veil Brides All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Veil Brides on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

