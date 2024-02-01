View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Two nights in Virginia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2024

The Grateful Dead's Bob Weir added 2024 tour dates with his band, Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack.

Two new August dates are announced for the Wolf Trap in Virginia. The group will be joined by the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Reineke. According to a post on Bob Weir's social media:

Each night the performances will feature a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir’s solo albums and beloved covers. Original orchestration will be provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

This comes the same week that Weir's other band, Dead & Co, announced a residency at the Sphere Las Vegas.

When do Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Artist registration is currently open and presales will begin on February 9. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 28
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros and The Wolfpack at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 29
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros and The Wolfpack at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bob Weir on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Zumic artist page.

1
357
artists
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Folk Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 27, 2023
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Folk Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
2
1640
image for article Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 26, 2022
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-S...
Tickets Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Folk Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
2
4135
image for article Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 12, 2019
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
3
3974
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart