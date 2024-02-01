Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Grateful Dead's Bob Weir added 2024 tour dates with his band, Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack.

Two new August dates are announced for the Wolf Trap in Virginia. The group will be joined by the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Reineke. According to a post on Bob Weir's social media:

Each night the performances will feature a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir’s solo albums and beloved covers. Original orchestration will be provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

This comes the same week that Weir's other band, Dead & Co, announced a residency at the Sphere Las Vegas.

When do Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Artist registration is currently open and presales will begin on February 9. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

