Dead & Company Plan 2024 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

After months of speculation, Dead & Company have revealed 2024 residency dates in Las Vegas. The Grateful Dead offshoot featuring longtime members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane had said that 2023 would be their "Final Tour" and technically that holds true as the band will be performing in only one location.

Billed as Dead Forever Live at Sphere, eighteen new shows are planned for the immersive venue from May 16 to June 22. According to a press release, "The Sphere residency will feature never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows. Each weekend's three performances will feature a unique setlist." Other bands with residencies lined up at the Sphere include U2 and Phish.

When do Dead & Company 2024 Las Vegas tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Artist registration is currently open. Artist presales begin February 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

