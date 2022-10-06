Dead & Company Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Seven years after uniting as a band, Dead & Company have announced details for 2023 summer tour dates, billed as The Final Tour. The newly planned concerts are set at American venues from May into July, with the long train running from coast to coast and then back again.

Kicking off at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and wrapping up with two shows at Oracle Park in San Francisco, a total of 27 concerts are currently scheduled in the USA at a mix of large outdoor venues and stadiums including Wrigley Field, Ruoff Music Center (formerly known as Deer Creek), Fenway Park, SPAC, Citi Field, Folsom Field, and The Gorge. Previously, Dead & Co. announced their Playing In The Sand weekend-long event in Mexico.

When do Dead & Company 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Advance presale registration is now open, and Artist presales begin October 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For those who aren't familiar with Dead & Company, the group started in 2016 with core members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bob Kreutzmann joined by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

