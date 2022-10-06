View all results for 'alt'
Dead & Company Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Final Tour' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 6, 2022

Seven years after uniting as a band, Dead & Company have announced details for 2023 summer tour dates, billed as The Final Tour. The newly planned concerts are set at American venues from May into July, with the long train running from coast to coast and then back again.

Kicking off at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and wrapping up with two shows at Oracle Park in San Francisco, a total of 27 concerts are currently scheduled in the USA at a mix of large outdoor venues and stadiums including Wrigley Field, Ruoff Music Center (formerly known as Deer Creek), Fenway Park, SPAC, Citi Field, Folsom Field, and The Gorge. Previously, Dead & Co. announced their Playing In The Sand weekend-long event in Mexico.

When do Dead & Company 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Advance presale registration is now open, and Artist presales begin October 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dead & Company Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dead & Company All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 14
to
Jan 17
Playing In The Sand
Playing In The Sand at Moon Palace Arena
Moon Palace Arena Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
May 19
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 20
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 23
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
May 26
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 28
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
May 30
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 1
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 3
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 5
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 7
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 9
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 13
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 15
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jun 17
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 18
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 21
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun 22
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun 25
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 27
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 1
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Folsom Field
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
Jul 2
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Folsom Field
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
Jul 3
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Folsom Field
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
Jul 7
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 8
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 14
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Jul 15
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA

We recommend following Dead & Company on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For those who aren't familiar with Dead & Company, the group started in 2016 with core members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bob Kreutzmann joined by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

For more, check out the Dead & Company Zumic artist page.

artists
Dead & Company
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock
image for artist Dead & Company
Dead & Company
Jun
21
Dead & Company
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun
22
Dead & Company
Citi Field Flushing, NY
