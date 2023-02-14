View all results for 'alt'
Breaking Benjamin Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Disturbed
Published February 14, 2023

Pennsylvania rockers Breaking Benjamin have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be Bush and / or Another Day Dawns. In July, Breaking Benjamin join Disturbed and Jinjer for a tour across the USA, extending into September.

When do Breaking Benjamin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Breaking Benjamin fan club members. Artist, Bush fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
98 Rockfest
98 Rockfest at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 22
Earth Day Birthday
Earth Day Birthday at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Apr 26
Breaking Benjamin and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin and Another Day Dawns at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 29
The Big Gig: Starring Breaking Benjamin
The Big Gig: Starring Breaking Benjamin at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
May 2
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
May 3
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
May 5
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
May 6
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
May 8
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
May 10
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
May 11
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
May 13
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Five Flags Center
Five Flags Center Dubuque, IA
May 14
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 16
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
May 18
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
May 20
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
May 21
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
May 23
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Another Day Dawns at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jul 11
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 13
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 15
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 16
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 18
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jul 20
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 22
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Jul 23
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 25
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 27
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 29
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 31
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 1
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 3
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 7
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 9
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 12
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 15
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 19
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 21
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 23
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 26
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 27
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 29
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 30
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 1
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

We recommend following Breaking Benjamin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Breaking Benjamin's Zumic artist page.

