Breaking Benjamin Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pennsylvania rockers Breaking Benjamin have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be Bush and / or Another Day Dawns. In July, Breaking Benjamin join Disturbed and Jinjer for a tour across the USA, extending into September.

When do Breaking Benjamin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Breaking Benjamin fan club members. Artist, Bush fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Breaking Benjamin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

