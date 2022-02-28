Brooks & Dunn Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country stars Brooks & Dunn have announced tour dates, billed as Reboot 2022. The newly planned shows are scheduled in May and June at large-scale venues across America.

The band will be joined by a number of talented openers including Jordan Davis, Jon Pardi, Walker Hayes, Gabby Barrett, Morgan Wade, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Joe Nichols, and / or Parmalee. Previously, Brooks & Dunn announced plans to participate at a handful of festivals and a headlining performance in August. See the ticket links below for details.

When do Brooks & Dunn 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brooks & Dunn All Tour Dates and Tickets

