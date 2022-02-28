View all results for 'alt'
Brooks & Dunn Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Reboot 2022' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2022

Country stars Brooks & Dunn have announced tour dates, billed as Reboot 2022. The newly planned shows are scheduled in May and June at large-scale venues across America.

The band will be joined by a number of talented openers including Jordan Davis, Jon Pardi, Walker Hayes, Gabby Barrett, Morgan Wade, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Joe Nichols, and / or Parmalee. Previously, Brooks & Dunn announced plans to participate at a handful of festivals and a headlining performance in August. See the ticket links below for details.

When do Brooks & Dunn 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Brooks & Dunn All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
Brooks & Dunn and Jon Pardi
Brooks & Dunn and Jon Pardi at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
May 6
Brooks & Dunn and Jon Pardi
Brooks & Dunn and Jon Pardi at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
May 12
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
May 13
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
May 14
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
May 20
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade
Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, and Morgan Wade at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
May 21
Brooks & Dunn and Riley Green
Brooks & Dunn and Riley Green at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
May 22
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis at JQH Arena
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 3
Brooks & Dunn and Gabby Barrett
Brooks & Dunn and Gabby Barrett at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Jun 4
Brooks & Dunn and Gabby Barrett
Brooks & Dunn and Gabby Barrett at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jun 9
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Jun 10
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Jun 11
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Jun 16
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Jun 17
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis
Brooks & Dunn and Jordan Davis at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Jun 18
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jun 23
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Jun 24
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jun 25
Brooks & Dunn, Tenille Townes, Joe Nichols, and Parmalee
Brooks & Dunn, Tenille Townes, Joe Nichols, and Parmalee at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Country Concert
Country Concert at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 27
to
Jul 30
Country Fan Fest
Country Fan Fest at Deseret Peak Complex
Deseret Peak Complex Grantsville, UT
Aug 12
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA

We recommend following Brooks & Dunn on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Brooks & Dunn Zumic artist page.

2
1
2
