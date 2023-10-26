Chris Stapleton Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chris Stapleton added tour dates for his ongoing All-American Road Show tour, which now extends into October of 2024. New shows have been added from March into August at large-scale North American venues.
The All-American Road Show features Stapleton and his band headlining an impressive lineup at each stop that includes the likes of Willie Nelson, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, The War and Treaty, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart, Elle King, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, and / or Allen Stone.
Stapleton will also be opening eight concerts for George Strait next year. Check all listings below.
When do Chris Stapleton 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for VIP packages, Chris Stapleton fan club, and Citi cardmembers begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Chris Stapleton Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 8
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Chris Stapleton All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 27
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Oct 28
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Nov 11
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Nov 16
Rescheduled
Cajundome
Lafayette, LA
Nov 17
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Nov 18
American Bank Center
Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 3
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 4
Alerus Center
Grand Forks, ND
Apr 6
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
May 4
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
May 9
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
May 11
EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
May 22
The Monument
Rapid City, SD
May 25
Jack Trice Stadium
Ames, IA
May 31
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 1
Bank Of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Jun 6
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 7
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 8
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 12
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Jun 26
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 29
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 11
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 12
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 18
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Jul 19
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Jul 20
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Jul 25
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Jul 26
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 27
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA
Aug 1
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 2
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 9
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 21
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Aug 22
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Oct 16
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 20
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 22
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
For the most up-to-date information, follow Chris Stapleton on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more music, news, and tour information about Chris Stapleton, check out his Zumic artist page.