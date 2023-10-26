View all results for 'alt'
Chris Stapleton Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

All American Road Show; opening for George Strait
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2023

Chris Stapleton added tour dates for his ongoing All-American Road Show tour, which now extends into October of 2024. New shows have been added from March into August at large-scale North American venues.

The All-American Road Show features Stapleton and his band headlining an impressive lineup at each stop that includes the likes of Willie Nelson, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, The War and Treaty, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart, Elle King, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, and / or Allen Stone.

Stapleton will also be opening eight concerts for George Strait next year. Check all listings below.

When do Chris Stapleton 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for VIP packages, Chris Stapleton fan club, and Citi cardmembers begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chris Stapleton Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 8
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Chris Stapleton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 27
Chris Stapleton, Charley Crockett, and Nikki Lane at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Oct 28
Chris Stapleton, Charley Crockett, and Nikki Lane at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Nov 11
Walmart Presents: Heroes & Headliners: Chris Stapleton, Imagine Dragons, and H.E.R. at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Nov 16
Chris Stapleton, Allen Stone, and Nikki Lane at Cajundome
Rescheduled
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Nov 17
Chris Stapleton, Allen Stone, and Nikki Lane at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Nov 18
Chris Stapleton, Allen Stone, and Nikki Lane at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Mar 2
Chris Stapleton, Turnpike Troubadours, and Elle King at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Apr 3
Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, and Allen Stone at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 4
Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, and Allen Stone at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Apr 6
Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Marcus King at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
May 4
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Lucas Oil Stadium
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
May 9
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Nikki Lane at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
May 11
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at EverBank Stadium
EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, FL
May 22
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
May 25
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Jack Trice Stadium
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
May 31
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 1
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Jun 6
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 7
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 8
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 12
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Allen Stone at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jun 26
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 29
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 11
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 12
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 13
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jul 18
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jul 19
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jul 20
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jul 25
Chris Stapleton, Nikki Lane, and Allen Stone at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jul 26
Chris Stapleton, Nikki Lane, and Allen Stone at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 27
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, and Sheryl Crow at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Aug 1
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 2
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 9
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Nikki Lane at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 21
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Aug 22
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Oct 16
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 22
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, and Allen Stone at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chris Stapleton on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Chris Stapleton, check out his Zumic artist page.

Chris Stapleton
image for artist Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton
seating chart