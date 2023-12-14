View all results for 'alt'
Dawes and Lucius Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Tag Team Tour: An Evening with Dawes & Lucius'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2023

This week, Dawes and Lucius announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as The Tag Team Tour, ten new shows are planned at North American venues in March. As described on Dawes' social media, "Catch us on the road this spring, performing a collection of our songs as one band!"

Later this month, Dawes have three headlining shows in Massachusetts and New York. Lucius return to touring in January on a North American tour.

Dawes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 28
Dawes and Annika Bennett at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
Dec 29
Dawes and Annika Bennett at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 30
Dawes and Annika Bennett at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jan 18
to
Jan 21
Girls Just Wanna Weekend 5 at Barceló Maya Beach
Barceló Maya Beach Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Jan 25
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jan 26
Lucius, Ber, and Abraham Alexander at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jan 27
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 29
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Jan 30
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 1
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 2
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 3
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Feb 23
The Piano Recital : Dawes, Margo Price, Mandy Moore, Matthew Logan Vasquez at Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall New York, NY
Mar 1
to
Mar 8
Cayamo Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
Mar 9
Dawes and Lucius at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Mar 10
Dawes and Lucius at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Mar 12
Dawes and Lucius at Druid City Music Hall
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Mar 15
Dawes and Lucius at The Liberty
The Liberty Roswell, NM
Mar 16
Dawes and Lucius at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Mar 17
Dawes and Lucius at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Mar 19
Dawes and Lucius at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Mar 22
Dawes and Lucius at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Mar 23
Dawes and Lucius at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 24
Dawes and Lucius at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Apr 13
Amplify Decatur Music Festival at Decatur Square
Decatur Square Decatur, GA
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush "Pink Moon" at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL
When do Dawes and Lucius 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is tagteam. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dawes and Lucius on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dawes and Lucius Zumic artist pages.

