Dawes and Lucius Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Dawes and Lucius announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as The Tag Team Tour, ten new shows are planned at North American venues in March. As described on Dawes' social media, "Catch us on the road this spring, performing a collection of our songs as one band!"

Later this month, Dawes have three headlining shows in Massachusetts and New York. Lucius return to touring in January on a North American tour.

Dawes All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Dawes and Lucius 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is tagteam. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dawes and Lucius on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dawes and Lucius Zumic artist pages.