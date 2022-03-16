View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Duran Duran Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 16, 2022

Legendary British band Duran Duran have added 2022 American tour dates to their schedule. The new shows are in conjunction with their most recent studio album, 2021's Future Past.

The band will get back to performing next month in Europe, with concerts and a handful of festival sets. The newly announced performances are set in August and September at large-scale venues. The opening act on select dates will be the "Good Times" outfit of Nile Rodgers & Chic.

When do Duran Duran 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Duran Duran Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 25
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
May 1
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Ibiza, Balearic Isles
Ibiza, Balearic Isles Serra, VC, Spain
May 25
to
May 28
Jelling Musikfestival
Jelling Musikfestival at Jelling Musik Festival
Jelling Musik Festival Jelling, Denmark
May 28
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Skansen Open-Air Museum
Skansen Open-Air Museum Stockholm, Stockholms län, Swden
May 29
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Sommerstemning Lillestrøm
Sommerstemning Lillestrøm Oslo, Norway
Jun 2
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Kaisaniemen Puisto
Kaisaniemen Puisto Helsinki, Finland
Jun 12
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Saint Anne's Park
Saint Anne's Park Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 17
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Castle Howard
Castle Howard York, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
to
Jun 26
Rock in Rio Lisboa
Rock in Rio Lisboa at Parque da Bela Vista
Parque da Bela Vista Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 19
Duran Duran, Mika, Starsailor, Novastar, and Zornik
Duran Duran, Mika, Starsailor, Novastar, and Zornik at Strand Van Zeebrugge
Strand Van Zeebrugge Brugge, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Jun 29
to
Jul 3
Lytham Festival
Lytham Festival at The Proms Arena
The Proms Arena Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Lytham Green
Lytham Green Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Duran Duran and Jack Savoretti
Duran Duran and Jack Savoretti at Tulloch Caledonian Stadium
Tulloch Caledonian Stadium Inverness, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Festival Cruïlla
Festival Cruïlla at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jul 10
American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Grace Jones
American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Grace Jones at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 19
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Aug 20
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 22
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 23
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 25
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 26
Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival: Duran Duran
Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival: Duran Duran at Chemical Abstract Lawn
Chemical Abstract Lawn Columbus, OH
Aug 30
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Sep 1
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Encore Beach Club
Encore Beach Club Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Encore Beach Club
Encore Beach Club Las Vegas, NV
Sep 4
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 7
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 9
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 10
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 11
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Duran Duran on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Duran Duran's Zumic artist page.

1
372
artists
Duran Duran
genres
Alt Rock New Wave Pop Rock Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Duran Duran
Duran Duran
Aug
25
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Duran Duran to Launch Summer Portion of North American 2016 Tour in July: Ticket Prices Rising
May 27, 2016
Duran Duran to Launch Summer Portion of North American 2016 Tour ...
News Electro Rock New Wave Duran Duran
1
738
image for article Duran Duran Announce 2016 Tour Dates with Chic: Ticket Presale Code Info
December 8, 2015
Duran Duran Announce 2016 Tour Dates with Chic: Ticket Presale Co...
Tickets Funk Pop Rock Synth Pop Chic Duran Duran Nile Rodgers Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Bethlehem, PA Brooklyn, NY Camden, NJ Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Clarkston, MI Dallas, TX Durham, NC Glendale, AZ Houston, TX Irvine, CA Kansas City, MO Las Vegas, NV Mansfield, MA Miami, FL Montreal, QC Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA New York, NY San Diego, CA St. Augustine, FL St. Paul, MN Tampa, FL Toronto, ON Uncasville, CT Washington D.C.
1
1056
image for article "Pressure Off" - Duran Duran ft Janelle Monáe & Nile Rodgers [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
June 22, 2015
"Pressure Off" - Duran Duran ft Janelle Monáe & Nile Rodgers [Yo...
Music Funk Pop Rock Synth Pop Duran Duran Janelle Monáe Nile Rodgers Audio Single Birmingham, UK Kansas City, KS New York, NY
1
918
Back to top
seating chart