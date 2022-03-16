Duran Duran Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary British band Duran Duran have added 2022 American tour dates to their schedule. The new shows are in conjunction with their most recent studio album, 2021's Future Past.

The band will get back to performing next month in Europe, with concerts and a handful of festival sets. The newly announced performances are set in August and September at large-scale venues. The opening act on select dates will be the "Good Times" outfit of Nile Rodgers & Chic.

When do Duran Duran 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

