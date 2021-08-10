View all results for 'alt'
Foo Fighters Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Back on the road in 2021
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2021

Before the pandemic started, Foo Fighters were looking forward to celebrating 25 years on the road. Along came the COVID-19 monkey wrench, thrown into the gears. Now that vaccinations are making the world safer, restrictions are easing and the band has added 2021 tour dates to their schedule.

This week, two new shows have been added in New York and Connecticut. Opening on all dates will be Brooklyn punk band Bambara. A post on Foo Fighters' social media says, "All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry."

Foo Fighters also have a number of headlining performances and festival appearances lined up for this year and 2022. Earlier this year, Dave Grohl released a new documentary called What Drives Us about musicians' life on the road.

When do Foo Fighters 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales for Foo Fighters fan club and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is MAKINGAFIRE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 17
Foo Fighters and Bambara
Foo Fighters and Bambara at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 17
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at DENA'INA CENTER
DENA'INA CENTER Anchorage, AK
Aug 19
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at DENA'INA CENTER
DENA'INA CENTER Anchorage, AK
Aug 21
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at Carlson Center
Carlson Center Fairbanks, AK
Aug 26
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Bonnaroo Farm
The Bonnaroo Farm Manchester, TN
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Sep 15
Foo Fighters and Bambara
Foo Fighters and Bambara at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 17
Foo Fighters and Bambara
Foo Fighters and Bambara at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Oct 8
to
Oct 17
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Cancelled
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
Nov 10
Foo Fighters, The Warning, and Kills Birds
Foo Fighters, The Warning, and Kills Birds at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 12
to
Nov 13
Tecate Pal Norte 2021
Tecate Pal Norte 2021 at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 27
to
May 29
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 8
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 8
Foo Fighters, The Pretty Reckless, and Greta Van Fleet
Foo Fighters, The Pretty Reckless, and Greta Van Fleet at Flughafen Tempelhof
Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin, Germany
Jun 12
I-Days Festival - Foo Fighters
I-Days Festival - Foo Fighters at Area EXPO - Experience
Area EXPO - Experience Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 14
Foo Fighters and Weezer
Foo Fighters and Weezer at St. Jakob-park
St. Jakob-park Basel, BS, Switzerland
Jun 16
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at Ciudad artes y ciencias
Ciudad artes y ciencias València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Jun 18
to
Jun 26
Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022
Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022 at Parque da Bela Vista
Parque da Bela Vista Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 20
Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 22
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France
Jun 23
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France

We recommend following Foo Fighters on social media and signing up for the band's free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Foo Fighters' Zumic artist page.

artists
Foo Fighters
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock
