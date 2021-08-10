Foo Fighters Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Before the pandemic started, Foo Fighters were looking forward to celebrating 25 years on the road. Along came the COVID-19 monkey wrench, thrown into the gears. Now that vaccinations are making the world safer, restrictions are easing and the band has added 2021 tour dates to their schedule.

This week, two new shows have been added in New York and Connecticut. Opening on all dates will be Brooklyn punk band Bambara. A post on Foo Fighters' social media says, "All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry."

Foo Fighters also have a number of headlining performances and festival appearances lined up for this year and 2022. Earlier this year, Dave Grohl released a new documentary called What Drives Us about musicians' life on the road.

When do Foo Fighters 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales for Foo Fighters fan club and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is MAKINGAFIRE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

