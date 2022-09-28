Four Tet Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic artist Four Tet has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Six newly planned shows are set, with multiple nights in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and London. Enhancing the visual experience will be lighting from Squidsoup. In addition, Four Tet has three headlining performances with Ben UFO in October, followed by shows in Brazil, Argentina, and the UK.

When do Four Tet 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 5. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Four Tet All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Four Tet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Four Tet's Zumic artist page.