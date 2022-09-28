View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Four Tet Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America, South America, UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2022

Electronic artist Four Tet has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Six newly planned shows are set, with multiple nights in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and London. Enhancing the visual experience will be lighting from Squidsoup. In addition, Four Tet has three headlining performances with Ben UFO in October, followed by shows in Brazil, Argentina, and the UK.

When do Four Tet 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 5. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Four Tet Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 10
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
May 11
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

Four Tet All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 20
Four Tet and Ben UFO
Four Tet and Ben UFO at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Oct 21
Four Tet and Ben UFO
Four Tet and Ben UFO at The Momentary
The Momentary Bentonville, AR
Oct 22
Four Tet and Ben UFO
Four Tet and Ben UFO at The Concourse Project
The Concourse Project Austin, TX
Nov 4
Four Tet
Four Tet at Warung Beach Club
Warung Beach Club Itajaí , SC, Brazil
Nov 5
Four Tet
Four Tet at Mandarine Park
Mandarine Park Comuna 14, Buenos, Argentina
Nov 19
Eat Your Own Ears
Eat Your Own Ears at Depot Mayfield
Depot Mayfield Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 4
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 10
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
May 11
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
May 24
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Four Tet and Squidsoup at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Four Tet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Four Tet's Zumic artist page.

1
118
artists
Four Tet
genres
Electro House Electronic House
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Four Tet
Four Tet
May
10
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
May
11
Four Tet and Squidsoup
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Best Electronic Songs of 2016 (So Far) [YouTube Playlist]
July 28, 2016
Best Electronic Songs of 2016 (So Far) [YouTube Playlist]
News Chillwave Deep House Electronic House AlunaGeorge Beck Benny Benassi Chance The Rapper Chris Brown Crystal Castles Daya Disclosure DJ Shadow DJ Snake Dusky Flume Four Tet George Maple Glass Animals Gold Panda goldroom Hayden James Hundred Waters Justice Lindsey Stirling Majid Jordan Marian Hill Mike Posner Phantogram Skrillex Snakehips The Chainsmokers Two Another Tycho ZHU Kai LEO ISLO Tontario Wave Racer
1
1507
image for article "Fix You" (Four Tet Remix) - Coldplay [YouTube Audio Single]
February 27, 2015
"Fix You" (Four Tet Remix) - Coldplay [YouTube Audio Single]
Music Electronic Coldplay Four Tet Audio Single London, UK Remix / Alternate Version
1
1028
image for article "One Time For" - Rome Fortune (Prod. by Four Tet) [SoundCloud Audio + Free Download]
May 20, 2014
"One Time For" - Rome Fortune (Prod. by Four Tet) [SoundCloud Aud...
Music Electronic Hip Hop Southern Rap Four Tet Audio Single
1
692
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart