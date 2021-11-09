View all results for 'alt'
Greta Van Fleet Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Dreams in Gold' concerts worldwide
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2021

Greta Van Fleet have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Dreams in Gold.

Fourteen newly planned headlining shows in America, including five in their home state of Michigan, will run from March into April with opening acts Rival Sons and The Velveteers. In May, Greta Van Fleet will be touring Central and South America before a European tour in June. In addition to the headlining shows, GVF will serve as the opening band for Metallica in Las Vegas and South America, as well as with Foo Fighters in Germany.

When do Greta Van Fleet 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for fan club members begin November 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Greta Van Fleet All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 25
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Mar 10
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Mar 12
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Deltaplex Arena
Deltaplex Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 13
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Mar 16
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center
Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center Flint, MI
Mar 17
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Michigan University Ypsilanti, MI
Mar 19
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
Mar 22
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Kohl Center
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Mar 23
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Mar 25
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
Mar 26
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 29
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 30
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Apr 1
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 2
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers
Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and The Velveteers at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 27
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Región, Chile
Apr 30
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Campo Argentino de Polo
Campo Argentino de Polo BWP, CABA, Argentina
May 3
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Qualistage
Qualistage Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
May 5
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estacionamento da Fiergs
Estacionamento da Fiergs Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
May 7
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio Couto Pereira
Estadio Couto Pereira Alto da Glória, PR, Brazil
May 10
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio do Morumbi (Formerly Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo)
Estadio do Morumbi (Formerly Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo) São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 12
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet
Metallica and Greta Van Fleet at Estadio Mineirao - São José
Estadio Mineirao - São José Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil
May 13
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 5
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Gröna Lund Tivoli
Gröna Lund Tivoli Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 8
Foo Fighters, The Pretty Reckless, and Greta Van Fleet
Foo Fighters, The Pretty Reckless, and Greta Van Fleet at Flughafen Tempelhof
Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin, Germany
Jun 11
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Théâtre Antique
Théâtre Antique Vienne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 14
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Tanzbrunnen
Tanzbrunnen Köln, Germany
Jun 15
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 23
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Fairview Park
Fairview Park Dublin, Ireland
Jun 25
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom

We recommend following Greta Van Fleet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released their second studio album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate. For concert tickets and more, check out Greta Van Fleet's Zumic artist page.

