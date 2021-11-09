Greta Van Fleet Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Greta Van Fleet have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Dreams in Gold.

Fourteen newly planned headlining shows in America, including five in their home state of Michigan, will run from March into April with opening acts Rival Sons and The Velveteers. In May, Greta Van Fleet will be touring Central and South America before a European tour in June. In addition to the headlining shows, GVF will serve as the opening band for Metallica in Las Vegas and South America, as well as with Foo Fighters in Germany.

When do Greta Van Fleet 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for fan club members begin November 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Greta Van Fleet All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Greta Van Fleet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released their second studio album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate. For concert tickets and more, check out Greta Van Fleet's Zumic artist page.