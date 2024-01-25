In Flames Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Swedish metal rockers In Flames continue to add dates to their 2024 tour schedule, bringing their total number of upcoming shows to over 55.
New May concerts are planned at venues across North America with opening bands Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. In Flames return to touring later this month with festival performances and headlining shows in Asia and Australia. The band also has a European co-headlining tour with Arch Enemy from October into November.
Jan 27
Kridosono Stadium
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Jan 30
Zepp Namba (Osaka)
Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Feb 1
EX Theater Roppongi
Tokyo, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 2
EX Theater Roppongi
Tokyo, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 4
Bandai Namco Dream Hall
Shanghai Shi, China
Feb 5
Fulang Dance Club
Beijing, Bei Jing Shi, China
Feb 7
The Street Ratchada
Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Feb 8
Esplanade Annexe Studio
Singapore, Singapore
Feb 9
to
Feb 10
Bits Club
Anagalapura, KA, India
Feb 13
Hindley Street Music Hall
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Feb 14
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 15
UC Refectory
Bruce, ACT, Australia
Feb 17
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
Feb 18
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
May 1
State Theatre
Portland, ME
May 2
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
May 7
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
May 8
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
Greensboro, NC
May 9
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 12
Mars Music Hall
Huntsville, AL
May 14
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
May 16
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
May 16
to
May 19
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
May 17
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
May 17
to
May 19
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
May 21
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
May 22
The Hawthorn
St. Louis, MO
May 23
Diamond Ballroom
Oklahoma City, OK
May 25
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
May 26
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Oct 3
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Oct 9
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 11
Sporthalle
Hamburg, Germany
Oct 12
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 13
Mainstage
's-Hertogenbosch, NB, Netherlands
Oct 15
The Hall Zürich
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 16
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 18
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Oct 19
Jahrhunderthalle
Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Oct 20
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Oct 23
Barba Negra Music Club
Budapest, Hungary
Oct 25
Mala sportovni hala
Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 26
Messe Dresden
Dresden, SN, Germany
Oct 27
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 29
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Oct 31
Malmö Arena
Malmö, Sweden
Nov 1
Scandinavium
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Nov 2
Hovet - Stockholm
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 3
Nordichallen
Sundsvall, Västernorrlands län, Sweden
Nov 5
Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki, Finland
When do In Flames 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Foregone. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow In Flames on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the In Flames Zumic artist page.