In Flames Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2024

Swedish metal rockers In Flames continue to add dates to their 2024 tour schedule, bringing their total number of upcoming shows to over 55.

New May concerts are planned at venues across North America with opening bands Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. In Flames return to touring later this month with festival performances and headlining shows in Asia and Australia. The band also has a European co-headlining tour with Arch Enemy from October into November.

In Flames Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 27
JogjaRockarta Festival at Kridosono Stadium
Kridosono Stadium Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Jan 30
In Flames and Kreator at Zepp Namba (Osaka)
Zepp Namba (Osaka) Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Feb 1
In Flames and Kreator at EX Theater Roppongi
EX Theater Roppongi Tokyo, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 2
In Flames and Kreator at EX Theater Roppongi
EX Theater Roppongi Tokyo, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 4
In Flames and Kreator at Bandai Namco Dream Hall
Bandai Namco Dream Hall Shanghai Shi, China
Feb 5
In Flames and Kreator at Fulang Dance Club
Fulang Dance Club Beijing, Bei Jing Shi, China
Feb 7
In Flames and Kreator at The Street Ratchada
The Street Ratchada Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Feb 8
In Flames at Esplanade Annexe Studio
Esplanade Annexe Studio Singapore, Singapore
Feb 9
to
Feb 10
Bangalore Open Air at Bits Club
Bits Club Anagalapura, KA, India
Feb 13
In Flames and Kreator at Hindley Street Music Hall
Hindley Street Music Hall Adelaide, SA, Australia
Feb 14
In Flames and Kreator at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 15
In Flames and Kreator at UC Refectory
UC Refectory Bruce, ACT, Australia
Feb 17
In Flames and Kreator at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Feb 18
In Flames and Kreator at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
May 1
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
May 2
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
May 3
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
May 4
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
May 5
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
May 7
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
May 8
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
May 9
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 12
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
May 14
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 16
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
May 17
to
May 19
Milwaukee Metal Fest at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 21
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 22
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at The Hawthorn
The Hawthorn St. Louis, MO
May 23
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
May 24
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
May 25
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 26
In Flames, Gatecreeper, and Creeping Death at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 3
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 9
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 11
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Oct 12
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 13
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Mainstage
Mainstage 's-Hertogenbosch, NB, Netherlands
Oct 15
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 16
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 18
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Oct 19
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Oct 20
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Oct 22
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Oct 23
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Oct 25
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 26
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Messe Dresden
Messe Dresden Dresden, SN, Germany
Oct 27
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 29
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Oct 31
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Malmö Arena
Malmö Arena Malmö, Sweden
Nov 1
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Scandinavium
Scandinavium Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Nov 2
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Hovet - Stockholm
Hovet - Stockholm Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 3
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Nordichallen
Nordichallen Sundsvall, Västernorrlands län, Sweden
Nov 5
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
When do In Flames 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Foregone. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow In Flames on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the In Flames Zumic artist page.

