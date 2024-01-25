In Flames Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Swedish metal rockers In Flames continue to add dates to their 2024 tour schedule, bringing their total number of upcoming shows to over 55.

New May concerts are planned at venues across North America with opening bands Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. In Flames return to touring later this month with festival performances and headlining shows in Asia and Australia. The band also has a European co-headlining tour with Arch Enemy from October into November.

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do In Flames 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Foregone. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow In Flames on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

