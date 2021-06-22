Jackson Browne Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Jackson Browne has added a new leg of 2021 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening with Jackson Browne, the legendary singer-songwriter will be joined by his full band. The current lineup features Greg Leisz (guitar), Val McCallum (guitar), Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), Alethea Mills (vocals), and Chavonne Stewart (vocals). The newly announced shows are planned for August and September.

Next month, Taylor and his band will be co-headlining concerts with James Taylor for a North American tour that runs into November.

When do Jackson Browne 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 23. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jackson Browne All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jackson Browne on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Jackson Browne will release a new album on July 23 titled Downhill From Everywhere. For more, check out the Jackson Browne Zumic artist page.