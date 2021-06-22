View all results for 'alt'
Jackson Browne Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Running strong, 50+ years on
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2021

Jackson Browne has added a new leg of 2021 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening with Jackson Browne, the legendary singer-songwriter will be joined by his full band. The current lineup features Greg Leisz (guitar), Val McCallum (guitar), Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), Alethea Mills (vocals), and Chavonne Stewart (vocals). The newly announced shows are planned for August and September.

Next month, Taylor and his band will be co-headlining concerts with James Taylor for a North American tour that runs into November.

When do Jackson Browne 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 23. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jackson Browne Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jackson Browne All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 29
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 31
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 1
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 3
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 4
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Aug 6
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Aug 8
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Rescheduled
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT
Aug 10
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 11
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Aug 13
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Aug 14
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Aug 16
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 17
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Aug 19
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Aug 21
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 22
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 24
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 25
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 5
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 8
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 10
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Oxbow Commons
Oxbow Commons Napa, CA
Sep 11
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 14
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Findlay Toyota Center
Findlay Toyota Center Prescott Valley, AZ
Sep 15
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Sep 17
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 18
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 20
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Oct 16
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 17
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 19
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Oct 22
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Oct 23
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Oct 25
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 27
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 29
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 30
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Nov 1
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA

We recommend following Jackson Browne on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Jackson Browne will release a new album on July 23 titled Downhill From Everywhere. For more, check out the Jackson Browne Zumic artist page.

artists
Jackson Browne
genres
Classic Rock Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne
Aug
27
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug
27
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
