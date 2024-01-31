James Taylor Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, James Taylor added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Three new shows are planned at the Wolf Trap in Virginia in September. James is scheduled to return to the stage in April with a previously scheduled tour of Asia and Oceania that will visit Japan, Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand before a two-night run in Hawaii.

When do James Taylor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for fan club members begin February 13. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

James Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow James Taylor on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

