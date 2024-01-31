View all results for 'alt'
James Taylor Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

16 shows for legendary singer-songwriter
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2024

This week, James Taylor added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Three new shows are planned at the Wolf Trap in Virginia in September. James is scheduled to return to the stage in April with a previously scheduled tour of Asia and Oceania that will visit Japan, Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand before a two-night run in Hawaii.

When do James Taylor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for fan club members begin February 13. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

James Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
James Taylor at Tokyo Garden Theater
Tokyo Garden Theater Koto City, Tokyo, Japan
Apr 8
James Taylor at SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds
SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds Pasay, NCR, Philippines
Apr 12
James Taylor at Kings Park
Kings Park Kings Park, WA, Australia
Apr 16
James Taylor at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 19
James Taylor at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Apr 21
James Taylor at Sirromet Wines
Sirromet Wines Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 23
James Taylor at Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 27
James Taylor at Bimbadgen
Bimbadgen Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Apr 28
James Taylor at Centennial Vineyards
Centennial Vineyards Bowral, NSW, Australia
Apr 30
James Taylor at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
May 1
James Taylor at TSB Bank Arena
TSB Bank Arena Wellington, New Zealand
May 4
James Taylor at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
May 5
James Taylor at Maui Arts & Cultural Center
Maui Arts & Cultural Center Kahului, HI
Sep 12
James Taylor at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 14
James Taylor at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 15
James Taylor at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

For the most up-to-date information, follow James Taylor on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the James Taylor Zumic artist page.

