Josh Ritter Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Josh Ritter has shared 2020 tour dates, billed as A Book of Gold Thrown Open.

The newly announced concerts are planned from March to April. These special performances will happen at cathedrals, synagogues, and theaters across America. Josh shared a post on his Facebook account, sharing that he will "play some of my quieter, more narrative songs that I may not always get the chance to perform during larger rock shows."

When do Josh Ritter 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this month, Josh teamed up with The Milk Carton Kids for a song titled "The Gospel of Mary," and in April he released his 10th full-length studio album, Fever Breaks.

