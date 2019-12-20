View all results for 'alt'
Josh Ritter Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'A Book of Gold Thrown Open' tour
Published December 20, 2019

Josh Ritter has shared 2020 tour dates, billed as A Book of Gold Thrown Open.

The newly announced concerts are planned from March to April. These special performances will happen at cathedrals, synagogues, and theaters across America. Josh shared a post on his Facebook account, sharing that he will "play some of my quieter, more narrative songs that I may not always get the chance to perform during larger rock shows."

Josh Ritter Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Josh Ritter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 27
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Feb 28
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Academy of Music
Academy of Music Northampton, MA
Mar 12
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Bethesda Episcopal Church
Bethesda Episcopal Church Saratoga Springs, NY
Mar 13
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Sanders Theatre
Sanders Theatre Cambridge, MA
Mar 14
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Murmrr Theatre
Murmrr Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Mar 15
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Murmrr Theatre
Murmrr Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Mar 17
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Sixth & I Synagogue
Sixth & I Synagogue Washington, DC
Mar 18
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue Washington, DC
Mar 19
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland - Pittsburgh
Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland - Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 20
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL
Mar 21
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Fountain Street Church
Fountain Street Church Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 22
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Buskirk Chumley Theater
Buskirk Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN
Apr 18
Bluebird Music Festival
Bluebird Music Festival at Macky Auditorium Concert Hall
Macky Auditorium Concert Hall Boulder, CO
Apr 21
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
First Congregational Church of Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Apr 22
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at Herbst Theatre
Herbst Theatre San Francisco, CA
Apr 23
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at The Old Church
The Old Church Portland, OR
Apr 24
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at The Old Church
The Old Church Portland, OR
Apr 25
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral Seattle, WA
Apr 27
Josh Ritter
Josh Ritter at St Marks Cathedral
St Marks Cathedral Seattle, WA
When do Josh Ritter 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Josh Ritter on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Josh teamed up with The Milk Carton Kids for a song titled "The Gospel of Mary," and in April he released his 10th full-length studio album, Fever Breaks.

For more, check out Josh Ritter's Zumic artist page.

