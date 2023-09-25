Journey Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Journey announced 2024 tour dates for North America. The opening act will be classic rockers Toto.
In conjunction with their most recent album, Freedom, the newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from February into May. On tour, Journey are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
When do Journey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begin as early as September 29. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin September 26. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi cardmember presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Journey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 29
Total Mortgage Arena
Bridgeport, CT
Journey All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 9
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Feb 12
Amerant Bank Arena
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 14
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Feb 15
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Feb 18
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Feb 21
Amica Mutual Pavilion
Providence, RI
Feb 22
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, NY
Feb 24
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Feb 28
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Sioux City, IA
Feb 29
The Monument
Rapid City, SD
Mar 2
Alerus Center
Grand Forks, ND
Mar 4
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Mar 7
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 9
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 10
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 13
First Interstate Arena
Billings, MT
Mar 15
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Mar 16
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
NMSU Pan American Center
Las Cruces, NM
Mar 22
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Apr 15
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Apr 16
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Apr 19
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 20
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Apr 23
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Apr 27
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Journey on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.
For concert tickets and more, check out Journey's Zumic artist page.