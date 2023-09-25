Journey Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Journey announced 2024 tour dates for North America. The opening act will be classic rockers Toto.

In conjunction with their most recent album, Freedom, the newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from February into May. On tour, Journey are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

When do Journey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as September 29. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin September 26. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Journey on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

