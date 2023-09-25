View all results for 'alt'
Journey Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Freedom' tour with Toto
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 25, 2023

This week, Journey announced 2024 tour dates for North America. The opening act will be classic rockers Toto.

In conjunction with their most recent album, Freedom, the newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from February into May. On tour, Journey are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

When do Journey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as September 29. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin September 26. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Journey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 29
Journey and Toto at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT

Journey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Journey and Toto at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Feb 12
Journey and Toto at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 14
Journey and Toto at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Feb 15
Journey and Toto at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Feb 17
Journey and Toto at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Feb 18
Journey and Toto at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Feb 21
Journey and Toto at Amica Mutual Pavilion
Amica Mutual Pavilion Providence, RI
Feb 22
Journey and Toto at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Feb 24
Journey and Toto at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Feb 26
Journey and Toto at Kohl Center
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Feb 28
Journey and Toto at Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena Sioux City, IA
Feb 29
Journey and Toto at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
Mar 2
Journey and Toto at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Mar 4
Journey and Toto at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Mar 7
Journey and Toto at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 9
Journey and Toto at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 10
Journey and Toto at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 13
Journey and Toto at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Mar 15
Journey and Toto at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Mar 16
Journey and Toto at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
Journey and Toto at NMSU Pan American Center
NMSU Pan American Center Las Cruces, NM
Mar 22
Journey and Toto at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Apr 15
Journey and Toto at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Apr 16
Journey and Toto at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Apr 19
Journey and Toto at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 20
Journey and Toto at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Apr 23
Journey and Toto at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Apr 26
Journey and Toto at Scope Arena
Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
Apr 27
Journey and Toto at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Journey on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Journey's Zumic artist page.

