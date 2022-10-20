Judas Priest at MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Oct 15, 2022 [Review + Photos]

Judas Priest's Rob Halford at the MVP Arena in Albany NY on October 15, 2022

This week, Judas Priest kicked off their 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour.

Here on the second show of the tour leg, legions of fans dressed in denim and leather congregated at Albany's MVP Arena on a night that was made even more special by a collective emerging from the COVID pandemic that shut down the worldwide entertainment industry and forced countless bands including Judas Priest to postpone all their 2020 tour dates.

The self-proclaimed "Bashers from Birmingham" have always fashioned themselves as more than just a rock band, and this night their bruising heavy metal and rabid fan base proved just that. Even after 50 years, Rob Halford continues sermonizing with an intensity that is truly a sight and sound to behold. Bassist and founding member Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis, and guitarists Ritchie Faulkner & Andy Sneap came together like a well-oiled machine, defending the faith with reckless abandon.

With fist-pumping fury and lethal delivery, Judas Priest delivered more than just a retrospective of their well-rounded career. Performing an epic set that included 17 songs from 11 different albums, they opened a portal where the music transcended time and space.

Judas Priest's Ritchie Faulkner at the MVP Arena in Albany NY

Judas Priest's Ritchie Faulkner and Rob Halford at the MVP Arena in Albany NY

Judas Priest's Ian Hill at the MVP Arena in Albany NY

Judas Priest's Scott Travis at the MVP Arena in Albany NY

Judas Priest's Andy Sneap at the MVP Arena in Albany NY

All photos by Scott Braun © 2022