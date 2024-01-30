Khruangbin Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Psychedelic funk rockers Khruangbin are preparing for a busy 2024. This week the trio from Houston announced tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, A La Sala.

Opening bands on select dates will be Hermano Gutiérrez, John Carroll Kirby, Peter Cat Recording Co., Men I Trust, or Arooj Aftab. The new concerts are planned from April into October at venues across North America and Europe. Next up for Khruangbin is a three-night March run at Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

A La Sala is scheduled for release on April 5. Watch the music video for the new song, "A Love International." In 2023, Khruangbin released five full-length albums recorded live in concert at diverse and venerable venues: Stubb's, Radio City Music Hall, The Fillmore, RBC Echo Beach, and Sydney Opera House. Their most recent studio LP is 2022's concept album collaboration, Ali, with Vieux Farka Touré.

When do Khruangbin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TomaTodo. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

