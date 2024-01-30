View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Khruangbin Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 30, 2024

Psychedelic funk rockers Khruangbin are preparing for a busy 2024. This week the trio from Houston announced tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, A La Sala.

Opening bands on select dates will be Hermano Gutiérrez, John Carroll Kirby, Peter Cat Recording Co., Men I Trust, or Arooj Aftab. The new concerts are planned from April into October at venues across North America and Europe. Next up for Khruangbin is a three-night March run at Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

A La Sala is scheduled for release on April 5. Watch the music video for the new song, "A Love International." In 2023, Khruangbin released five full-length albums recorded live in concert at diverse and venerable venues: Stubb's, Radio City Music Hall, The Fillmore, RBC Echo Beach, and Sydney Opera House. Their most recent studio LP is 2022's concept album collaboration, Ali, with Vieux Farka Touré.

When do Khruangbin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TomaTodo. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Khruangbin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 27
Khruangbin at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 28
Khruangbin at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 29
Khruangbin at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Sep 20
Khruangbin and Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 21
Khruangbin and Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Khruangbin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 27
Khruangbin at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 28
Khruangbin at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 29
Khruangbin at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 18
Khruangbin and Hermanos Gutiérrez at Madonna Inn Meadows
Madonna Inn Meadows San Luis Obispo, CA
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 23
Khruangbin and Hermanos Gutiérrez at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
Khruangbin and Hermanos Gutiérrez at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 26
Khruangbin and Hermanos Gutiérrez at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Apr 27
Khruangbin and Hermanos Gutiérrez at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
May 22
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 23
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 24
to
May 26
Boston Calling at Harvard University Athletics Complex
Harvard University Athletics Complex Boston, MA
May 26
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
May 28
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at Albright Knox Art Gallery
Albright Knox Art Gallery Buffalo, NY
May 29
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
May 31
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 1
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 2
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 4
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 7
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 8
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 9
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 11
Khruangbin and John Carroll Kirby at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 29
to
Jul 6
Roskilde Festival at Roskilde Festival Ground
Roskilde Festival Ground Roskilde, Denmark
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Down The Rabbit Hole at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Musilac at Esplanade Du Lac
Esplanade Du Lac Aix-les-Bains, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Jardin Sonore Festival at DOMAINE DE FONTBLANCHE
DOMAINE DE FONTBLANCHE Vitrolles, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
Bilbao BBK Live at Kobetamendi Park
Kobetamendi Park Bilbo, Spain
Jul 16
Khruangbin at SRC Salata
SRC Salata Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 17
Khruangbin and Parcels at Metastadt
Metastadt Wien, Austria
Jul 17
to
Jul 21
Electric Castle Festival at Bonţida Bánffy Castle
Bonţida Bánffy Castle Bonțida, CJ, Romania
Jul 17
to
Jul 20
Colours Of Ostrava at OSTRAVAR ARENA
OSTRAVAR ARENA Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Jul 18
to
Jul 27
Luzern Live Festival at KKL Luzern
KKL Luzern Luzern, LU, Switzerland
Jul 25
to
Jul 28
Latitude Festival at Henham Park
Henham Park Beccles, England, United Kingdom
Aug 15
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 16
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 18
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 19
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 21
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 22
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 24
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at Granary Live
Granary Live Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 27
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 28
Khruangbin and Peter Cat Recording Co. at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 20
Khruangbin and Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 21
Khruangbin and Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 23
Khruangbin and Arooj Aftab at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 2
Khruangbin and Arooj Aftab at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Oct 3
Khruangbin and Arooj Aftab at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Oct 9
Khruangbin and Arooj Aftab at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Oct 10
Khruangbin and Arooj Aftab at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Khruangbin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Khruangbin's Zumic artist page.

1
994
artists
Khruangbin
genres
Funk Indie Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Khruangbin
Khruangbin
Mar
27
Khruangbin
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Mar
28
Khruangbin
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Mar
29
Khruangbin
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Sep
20
Khruangbin and Men I Trust
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep
21
Khruangbin and Men I Trust
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Khruangbin Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 22, 2022
Khruangbin Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Funk Jamband Psychedelic Rock Surf Rock Khruangbin
2
3319
image for article Khruangbin Extend 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 15, 2021
Khruangbin Extend 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Funk Jamband Psychedelic Rock Surf Rock Khruangbin
2
1044
image for article "Mary Always" - Khruangbin [YouTube Audio Single]
June 12, 2019
"Mary Always"
Khruangbin (YouTube)
Music Psychedelic Rock Khruangbin Audio Single
2
1026
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart