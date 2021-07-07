Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccinations widely available, Lake Street Dive plan to return to the road in 2021. This week, the group added fall tour dates to their schedule with opening act Allison Russell (known for her work in Birds of Chicago).

The newly announced shows are planned from September into October, making stops at mid-size venues across the USA. Before the fall tour, Lake Street Dive plan to hit the road in August for a few headlining performances along with a number of festival appearances. The band's most recent release, 2021's Obviously, was released one year after the pandemic shut down the touring industry and about a month before most American adults became eligible for their first vaccine shot.

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Lake Street Dive 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lake Street Dive on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lake Street Dive's Zumic artist page.