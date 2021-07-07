View all results for 'alt'
Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jazzy funky indie pop rock, coastline-to-coastline
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2021

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccinations widely available, Lake Street Dive plan to return to the road in 2021. This week, the group added fall tour dates to their schedule with opening act Allison Russell (known for her work in Birds of Chicago).

The newly announced shows are planned from September into October, making stops at mid-size venues across the USA. Before the fall tour, Lake Street Dive plan to hit the road in August for a few headlining performances along with a number of festival appearances. The band's most recent release, 2021's Obviously, was released one year after the pandemic shut down the touring industry and about a month before most American adults became eligible for their first vaccine shot.

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 23
to
Jul 28
Newport Folk Festival
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI
Aug 21
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 22
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Aug 24
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Aug 26
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Sister Cities Smokeout 2021
Sister Cities Smokeout 2021 at Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre Moorhead, MN
Sep 11
to
Sep 12
Moon River Festival 2021
Moon River Festival 2021 at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 17
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 18
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Sep 19
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor
McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor Troutdale, OR
Sep 21
Lake Street Dive and Dustbowl Revival
Lake Street Dive and Dustbowl Revival at The Elm
The Elm Bozeman, MT
Sep 22
to
Sep 26
Treefort Music Festival
Treefort Music Festival at Boise, ID
Boise, ID Idaho, United States
Sep 24
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at The Gallivan Center
The Gallivan Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26
Lake Street Dive and The Wood Brothers
Lake Street Dive and The Wood Brothers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 29
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Stateline, NV
Oct 2
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX Texas, United States
Oct 8
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX Texas, United States
Oct 9
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 12
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Oct 13
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile Civic Center Theater Mobile, AL
Oct 15
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL Alabama, United States
Oct 16
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 17
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Oct 19
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 20
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell
Lake Street Dive and Allison Russell at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 22
Lake Street Dive and Sammy Rae & The Friends
Lake Street Dive and Sammy Rae & The Friends at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Oct 24
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at McCarter Theatre Center
McCarter Theatre Center Princeton, NJ
When do Lake Street Dive 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lake Street Dive on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lake Street Dive's Zumic artist page.

Lake Street Dive
Blue-Eyed Soul Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock
image for article Lake Street Dive Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 1, 2018
Lake Street Dive Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Blue-Eyed Soul Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive Mikaela Davis
image for article Jack Johnson Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 17, 2017
Jack Johnson Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop ALO - Animal Liberation Orchestra Donavon Frankenreiter G. Love & Special Sauce Jack Johnson John Craigie Lake Street Dive The Avett Brothers
image for article Boston Calling 2014 Gives Summer a Great Send-Off, Despite Storm Delay [Zumic Review + Photos]
September 11, 2014
Boston Calling 2014 Gives Summer a Great Send-Off, Despite Storm ...
News Alt Rock East Coast Rap Hip Hop Indie Pop Indie-Rock Jazz Synth-Pop Childish Gambino Future Islands Lake Street Dive Lorde Nas Neutral Milk Hotel San Fermin Sky Ferreira The 1975 The Hold Steady The National The Replacements The Roots The War on Drugs Twenty One Pilots Boston, MA CliffLight Gentlemen Hall S. Carey St. Nothing
