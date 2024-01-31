Lake Street Dive Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Lake Street Dive announced 2024 tour dates. This brings their total number of upcoming performances to over 40.
Billed as the Good Together Tour, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from June into October. In the coming weeks, Lake Street Dive also have festival performances in Florida, Ontario, and New York.
When do Lake Street Dive 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is GOODTOGETHER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lake Street Dive Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 16
to
Feb 18
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park
Tampa, FL
Mar 1
to
Mar 8
Port of Miami Florida
Miami, FL
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush
Miramar Beach, FL
Jun 14
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 21
to
Jun 30
Confederation Park
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jun 28
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 29
to
Jun 30
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 7
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
LaFayette, NY
Jul 9
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Cleveland, OH
Jul 10
Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
Interlochen, MI
Jul 12
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 13
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jul 14
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 17
The Momentary
Bentonville, AR
Jul 19
Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon, CO
Jul 21
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 23
Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 26
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Jul 27
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jul 28
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Jul 30
Sun Valley Museum of Art
Ketchum, ID
Aug 1
Orpheum Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 2
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Aug 17
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Aug 18
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Sep 13
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Sep 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 15
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Terminal B At The Outer Harbor
Buffalo, NY
Sep 23
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 24
Breese Stevens Field
Madison, WI
Sep 26
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Sep 27
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Surly Brewing Co.
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 4
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Oct 5
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Oct 6
Firefly Distillery
North Charleston, SC
Oct 8
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Oct 10
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Oct 11
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lake Street Dive on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
