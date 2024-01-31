View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lake Street Dive Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Good Together' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

This week, Lake Street Dive announced 2024 tour dates. This brings their total number of upcoming performances to over 40.

Billed as the Good Together Tour, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from June into October. In the coming weeks, Lake Street Dive also have festival performances in Florida, Ontario, and New York.

When do Lake Street Dive 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GOODTOGETHER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lake Street Dive Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 14
Lake Street Dive at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 14
Lake Street Dive at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
to
Feb 18
Gasparilla Music Festival at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park Tampa, FL
Mar 1
to
Mar 8
Cayamo Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush "Pink Moon" at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL
Jun 14
Lake Street Dive at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 21
to
Jun 30
Ottawa Jazz Festival at Confederation Park
Confederation Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jun 28
Lake Street Dive at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 29
to
Jun 30
Freihofers Saratoga Jazz Festival at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 7
Lake Street Dive at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jul 9
Lake Street Dive at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Jul 10
Lake Street Dive at Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center Interlochen, MI
Jul 12
Lake Street Dive at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 13
Lake Street Dive at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 14
Lake Street Dive at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Lake Street Dive at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 17
Lake Street Dive at The Momentary
The Momentary Bentonville, AR
Jul 19
Lake Street Dive at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jul 21
Lake Street Dive and The Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 23
Lake Street Dive at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 26
Lake Street Dive at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jul 27
Lake Street Dive at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 28
Lake Street Dive at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 30
Lake Street Dive at Sun Valley Museum of Art
Sun Valley Museum of Art Ketchum, ID
Aug 1
Lake Street Dive at Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 2
Lake Street Dive at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 3
Lake Street Dive at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Aug 4
Lake Street Dive at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Aug 17
Lake Street Dive at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 18
Lake Street Dive at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Sep 13
Lake Street Dive at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 14
Lake Street Dive at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 15
Lake Street Dive at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Lake Street Dive at Terminal B At The Outer Harbor
Terminal B At The Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Sep 23
Lake Street Dive at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 24
Lake Street Dive at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Sep 26
Lake Street Dive at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 27
Lake Street Dive at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Lake Street Dive at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Sep 30
Lake Street Dive at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 1
Lake Street Dive at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 4
Lake Street Dive at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 5
Lake Street Dive at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 6
Lake Street Dive at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Oct 8
Lake Street Dive at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Oct 10
Lake Street Dive at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 11
Lake Street Dive at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lake Street Dive on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lake Street Dive's Zumic artist page.

1
384
artists
Lake Street Dive
genres
Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive
Sep
14
Lake Street Dive
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lake Street Dive Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 5, 2022
Lake Street Dive Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive
3
604
image for article Lake Street Dive Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 31, 2022
Lake Street Dive Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive
3
1214
image for article Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 7, 2021
Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive
3
1280
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart