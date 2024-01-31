Lake Street Dive Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

This week, Lake Street Dive announced 2024 tour dates. This brings their total number of upcoming performances to over 40.

Billed as the Good Together Tour, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from June into October. In the coming weeks, Lake Street Dive also have festival performances in Florida, Ontario, and New York.

When do Lake Street Dive 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GOODTOGETHER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lake Street Dive on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lake Street Dive's Zumic artist page.