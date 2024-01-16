View all results for 'alt'
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour of the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 16, 2024

Two of the greatest soul acts of all time — Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire — announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Sing A Song All Night Long. The legendary acts also toured together during the summer of 2023.

Fourteen co-headlining concerts are scheduled at arenas across North America in May and June. In addition, Lionel Richie wil be doing a previously announced Las Vegas residency from June into November. Meanwhile, Earth, Wind & Fire head out on a North American tour with Chicago beginning in July.

When do Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lionel Richie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 28
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 30
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 3
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Lionel Richie All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 23
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
May 25
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
May 28
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Legacy Arena
Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL
May 29
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
May 31
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Kia Center
Kia Center Orlando, FL
Jun 4
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Jun 6
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jun 7
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jun 9
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jun 12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Jun 13
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jun 15
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Jun 16
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 26
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Jun 28
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Jun 29
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Jul 10
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 12
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jul 13
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 16
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 17
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 19
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 20
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 23
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 24
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 27
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 30
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 31
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 2
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 3
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 12
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 13
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 16
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 17
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 19
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 20
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 23
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 24
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 26
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Aug 29
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 31
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 1
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Sep 3
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 6
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 7
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Sep 18
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 20
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 21
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 25
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 27
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 11
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Nov 15
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Lionel Richie at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Zumic artist pages.

artists
genres
genres
Disco Funk Funky Rock Jazz Pop Pop Jazz Pop Rock R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul Soul Jazz
image for artist Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire
Jul
28
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug
3
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
image for artist Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie
