Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two of the greatest soul acts of all time — Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire — announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Sing A Song All Night Long. The legendary acts also toured together during the summer of 2023.
Fourteen co-headlining concerts are scheduled at arenas across North America in May and June. In addition, Lionel Richie wil be doing a previously announced Las Vegas residency from June into November. Meanwhile, Earth, Wind & Fire head out on a North American tour with Chicago beginning in July.
When do Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lionel Richie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 28
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 30
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Lionel Richie All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 23
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
May 25
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
May 28
Legacy Arena
Birmingham, AL
Jun 4
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
Jun 6
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Jun 9
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Jun 12
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Jun 13
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Jun 15
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Jun 16
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 26
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 28
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 29
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 10
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 12
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Jul 13
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jul 16
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 17
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jul 19
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 20
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 23
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 24
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 27
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 30
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 31
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 2
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 12
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 13
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 16
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 17
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 19
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 20
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 23
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 24
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 26
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Aug 29
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 31
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 1
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Sep 3
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Sep 7
Acrisure Arena
Thousand Palms, CA
Sep 18
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 20
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 21
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 25
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 27
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 11
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 15
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Zumic artist pages.