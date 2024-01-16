Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two of the greatest soul acts of all time — Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire — announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Sing A Song All Night Long. The legendary acts also toured together during the summer of 2023.

Fourteen co-headlining concerts are scheduled at arenas across North America in May and June. In addition, Lionel Richie wil be doing a previously announced Las Vegas residency from June into November. Meanwhile, Earth, Wind & Fire head out on a North American tour with Chicago beginning in July.

When do Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

