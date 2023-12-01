View all results for 'alt'
Lukas Nelson & POTR Extend 2023 -2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Finishing strong in 2023 and touring through spring
by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2023

Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise Of The Real, added 2024 headlining tour dates.

New shows are planned from February into May at mid-sized venues across North America. The band is currently on the road, touring along the East Coast before a festival performance in Hawaii to close out the year. In May, Lukas and POTR have previously announced dates opening for Whiskey Myers.

When do Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Dec 3
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Dec 5
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Joe's Bar On Weed St.
Joe's Bar On Weed St. Chicago, IL
Dec 6
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Dec 7
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Dec 17
LŌKAHI at Maui Arts & Cultural Center
Maui Arts & Cultural Center Kahului, HI
Feb 16
Gov't Mule and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Feb 17
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Senator Theatre
Senator Theatre Chico, CA
Feb 18
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Feb 20
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 21
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 23
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Historic Ashland Armory
Historic Ashland Armory Ashland, OR
Feb 24
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Luther Burbank Center For The Arts
Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Santa Rosa, CA
Feb 25
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Feb 27
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Feb 28
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 29
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 2
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Mar 3
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Mar 5
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Mar 6
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Mar 8
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 9
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 11
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Mar 12
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
May 3
Whiskey Myers, Reid Haughton, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
May 4
Whiskey Myers, Reid Haughton, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
May 5
Whiskey Myers, Reid Haughton, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly US Cellular Center)
Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly US Cellular Center) Cedar Rapids, IA
May 7
Whiskey Myers, Reid Haughton, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
May 10
Whiskey Myers, Reid Haughton, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
May 11
Whiskey Myers, Reid Haughton, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real released a new album earlier this summer titled Sticks and Stones. For more, check out Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real's Zumic artist page.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
