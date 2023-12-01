Lukas Nelson & POTR Extend 2023 -2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise Of The Real, added 2024 headlining tour dates.

New shows are planned from February into May at mid-sized venues across North America. The band is currently on the road, touring along the East Coast before a festival performance in Hawaii to close out the year. In May, Lukas and POTR have previously announced dates opening for Whiskey Myers.

When do Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real All Tour Dates and Tickets

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real released a new album earlier this summer titled Sticks and Stones. For more, check out Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real's Zumic artist page.