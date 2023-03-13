Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Amplified Echoes.

Twenty-nine new concerts are planned at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. The opening act on all dates will be Middle Kids. For this tour, Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World will rotate headlining sets. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup.

When do Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for VIP packages, Manchester Orchestra / Jimmy Eat World fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin March 14. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

