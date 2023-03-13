View all results for 'alt'
Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Amplified Echoes Tour' with Middle Kids
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2023

Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Amplified Echoes.

Twenty-nine new concerts are planned at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. The opening act on all dates will be Middle Kids. For this tour, Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World will rotate headlining sets. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup.

When do Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for VIP packages, Manchester Orchestra / Jimmy Eat World fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin March 14. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manchester Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 23
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY

Manchester Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 27
to
May 28
Adjacent Music Festival
Adjacent Music Festival at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
2000 Trees
2000 Trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at Big Sky Brewing Company
Big Sky Brewing Company Missoula, MT
Jul 14
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at The Podium - Spokane
The Podium - Spokane Spokane, WA
Jul 15
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jul 16
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 18
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jul 19
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 21
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at Petco Park - Gallagher Square
Petco Park - Gallagher Square San Diego, CA
Jul 22
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 23
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 25
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 27
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 28
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 29
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jul 30
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 7
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 8
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Aug 9
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 11
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 13
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 15
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Aug 18
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Aug 19
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 20
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 21
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 23
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Aug 24
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 25
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids
Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, and Middle Kids at Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Aug 26
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids
Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, and Middle Kids at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA

We recommend following Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World Zumic artist pages.

