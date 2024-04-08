Maroon 5 Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Maroon 5 added 2024 tour dates with opening act Maren Morris.

New June and July shows are planned at major North American venues along the East Coast. Previously, Maroon 5 announced Las Vegas residencies at Dolby Live at the Park MGM from May to June and September to October.

When do Maroon 5 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist begin April 9. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maroon 5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maroon 5 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

