View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Maroon 5 Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 8, 2024

This week, Maroon 5 added 2024 tour dates with opening act Maren Morris.

New June and July shows are planned at major North American venues along the East Coast. Previously, Maroon 5 announced Las Vegas residencies at Dolby Live at the Park MGM from May to June and September to October.

When do Maroon 5 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist begin April 9. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 29
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 3
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Maroon 5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 17
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 18
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 22
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 26
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 29
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 31
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 1
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 21
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 22
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 27
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 29
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 1
Maroon 5 at MassMutual Center
MassMutual Center Springfield, MA
Jul 3
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 4
to
Jul 14
Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats
LeBreton Flats Ottawa, ON, Canada
Sep 27
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 2
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 4
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 11
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Maroon 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Maroon 5 at Birdwell Venue
Birdwell Venue Barnsley, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maroon 5 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Maroon 5's Zumic artist page.

1
479
artists
Maroon 5
genres
Funky Rock Pop Pop Rock Soft Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Maroon 5
Maroon 5
Jun
29
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
3
Maroon 5 and Maren Morris
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Maroon 5 Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 27, 2022
Maroon 5 Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Maroon 5
2
1076
image for article Maroon 5 Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 25, 2022
Maroon 5 Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Maroon 5
2
2573
image for article Maroon 5 Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 14, 2020
Maroon 5 Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Maroon 5
1
5653
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart