moe. Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, moe. added tour dates for January of 2024 in the western USA. These will be the band's first concerts in California since 2022, and first in Nevada, Oregon, and Washington since 2020 according to the information on setlist.fm.

Previously, the jamband journeymen announced concerts in the eastern USA. There will be some special "BlueStar Radiation" Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic sets in New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Those will be followed by full-band plugged-in shows into December in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and New York.

moe. All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do moe. 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BENDSINISTER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow moe. on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

