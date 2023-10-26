View all results for 'alt'
moe. Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in the East and West
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2023

This week, moe. added tour dates for January of 2024 in the western USA. These will be the band's first concerts in California since 2022, and first in Nevada, Oregon, and Washington since 2020 according to the information on setlist.fm.

Previously, the jamband journeymen announced concerts in the eastern USA. There will be some special "BlueStar Radiation" Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic sets in New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Those will be followed by full-band plugged-in shows into December in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and New York.

moe. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 15
BlueStar Radiation – Al & Rob and moe. at Homestead Bar & Kitchen
Homestead Bar & Kitchen Morristown, NJ
Nov 16
BlueStar Radiation – Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic at Putnam Place
Putnam Place Saratoga Springs, NY
Nov 17
BlueStar Radiation – Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic at Club Metronome
Club Metronome Burlington, VT
Nov 18
BlueStar Radiation – Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic at The Met Pawtucket
The Met Pawtucket Pawtucket, RI
Nov 19
BlueStar Radiation – Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic at Soundcheck Studios
Soundcheck Studios Pembroke, MA
Nov 30
moe. at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Dec 1
moe. at Society Garden
Society Garden Macon, GA
Dec 2
Spafford and moe. at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Dec 3
moe. at Visulite Theatre
Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC
Dec 8
moe. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 9
moe. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 30
moe. at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Dec 31
moe. at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Jan 18
moe. at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 19
moe. at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Jan 20
moe. at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jan 21
moe. at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jan 23
moe. at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Jan 26
moe. at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jan 27
moe. at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 25
to
Mar 1
Jam Cruise at MSC Divina
MSC Divina Miami, FL
When do moe. 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BENDSINISTER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow moe. on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out moe.'s Zumic artist page.

