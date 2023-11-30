Phish Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Phish added some special tour dates for 2024.

Four new concerts are planned at the innovative new venue in Las Vegas called The Sphere located at The Venetian. The upcoming Vegas run will take place around 4/20, specifically from April 18-21. As shared in a press release, "Each of Phish's shows at Sphere will feature completely unique setlists AND visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience."

Next up on Phish's calendar is their (pretty much) annual New Year's run, which is once again happening at Madison Square Garden in NYC with four consecutive nights from December 28 to 31. Aside from when the group had to cancel concerts during 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 — although they played a web stream show in '21 without a live audience — the last time the group didn't play NYE was in 2008.

When do Phish 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. A ticket request period is currently open and will close on December 11. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phish All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Phish on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Phish's Zumic artist page.