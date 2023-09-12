Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Sessanta.

Seven new April concerts have been revealed in Arizona, California, Utah, and Colorado. According to a press release, "Sessanta’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds."

The shows will also celebrate Tool / Puscifer / A Perfect Circle's frontman Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday, which he announced in an amusing YouTube video clip.

When do Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artists, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 14. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

