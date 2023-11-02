View all results for 'alt'
REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield Share 2024 Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour in March
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2023

REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield announced 2024 tour dates.

The new co-headlining shows are planned at North American venues in March. Five new concerts are scheduled, happening in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. The opening act will be Dauzat St. Marie. REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield will both be performing independently, with concerts later this month in Vegas and the western United States.

When do REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REOROCKS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

REO Speedwagon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 10
Rick Springfield at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Nov 10
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Rick Springfield at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
REO Speedwagon and Chris Trapper at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Nov 14
REO Speedwagon and Chris Trapper at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 16
REO Speedwagon and Chris Trapper at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 17
REO Speedwagon and Chris Trapper at Budweiser Events Center
Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO
Dec 14
Rick Springfield at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Dec 15
Rick Springfield at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Dec 16
Rick Springfield at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Feb 22
to
Feb 26
Rock Legends Cruise XI at Port Miami
Port Miami Miami, FL
Mar 20
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Mar 22
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Mar 23
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Florence Center
Florence Center Florence, SC
Mar 26
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Salem Civic Center
Salem Civic Center Salem, VA
Mar 27
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Mar 29
REO Speedwagon at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC
Mar 30
REO Speedwagon at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
May 3
REO Speedwagon at EACC Fine Arts Center
EACC Fine Arts Center Forrest City, AR

For the most up-to-date information, follow REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield Zumic artist pages.

