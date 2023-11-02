REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield Share 2024 Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield announced 2024 tour dates.

The new co-headlining shows are planned at North American venues in March. Five new concerts are scheduled, happening in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. The opening act will be Dauzat St. Marie. REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield will both be performing independently, with concerts later this month in Vegas and the western United States.

When do REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REOROCKS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

