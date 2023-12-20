Rick Springfield and Richard Marx Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriters Rick Springfield and Richard Marx added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Acoustic Evening, 11 shows are planned in January with an additional date added in New York. According to promotional matertial, both artists will perform acoustic versions of their hit songs together on stage.

Starting in March, Rick Springfield will join REO Speedwagon for a handful of North American tour dates. These are the only shows Richard Marx has scheduled on his 2024 calender.

When do Rick Springfield and Richard Marx 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is PULSE. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rick Springfield All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Springfield and Richard Marx on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Rick Springfield and Richard Marx Zumic artist pages.