Rick Springfield and Richard Marx Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

On stage together playing the hits
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2023

Singer-songwriters Rick Springfield and Richard Marx added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Acoustic Evening, 11 shows are planned in January with an additional date added in New York. According to promotional matertial, both artists will perform acoustic versions of their hit songs together on stage.

Starting in March, Rick Springfield will join REO Speedwagon for a handful of North American tour dates. These are the only shows Richard Marx has scheduled on his 2024 calender.

When do Rick Springfield and Richard Marx 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is PULSE. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rick Springfield Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 12
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at St. George Theatre
St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY
Jan 18
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Jan 21
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jan 28
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Rick Springfield All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 11
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Jan 12
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at St. George Theatre
St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY
Jan 13
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Jan 18
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Jan 19
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Jan 20
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at Parx Casino and Racing
Parx Casino and Racing Bensalem, PA
Jan 21
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jan 25
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
Jan 26
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Jan 27
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at Shubert Theatre - MA
Shubert Theatre - MA Boston, MA
Jan 28
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 22
to
Feb 26
Rock Legends Cruise XI at Port Miami
Port Miami Miami, FL
Mar 13
Rick Springfield at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Mar 20
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Mar 22
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Mar 23
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Florence Center
Florence Center Florence, SC
Mar 26
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Salem Civic Center
Salem Civic Center Salem, VA
Mar 27
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
May 4
Rick Springfield at Avalon Events Center
Avalon Events Center Fargo, ND

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Springfield and Richard Marx on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Rick Springfield and Richard Marx Zumic artist pages.

