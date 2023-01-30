View all results for 'alt'
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Freaks on Parade' tour with Ministry and Filter
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 30, 2023

Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Freaks on Parade.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in August and September. Joining the lineup will be industrial veterans Ministry and Filter. Nineteen new shows have been announced. Rob Zombie will also appear at a few music festivals while Alice Cooper begins a headlining North American tour in late April.

When do Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders begin January 31. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FREAKS23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rob Zombie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 9
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Rob Zombie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Apr 30
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
May 2
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
May 3
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
May 5
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
May 6
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at The Sanford Center
The Sanford Center Bemidji, MN
May 7
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena Sioux City, IA
May 9
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
May 10
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
May 13
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
May 14
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC
May 15
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 17
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
May 18
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Aug 5
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at JMA Wireless Dome
JMA Wireless Dome Syracuse, NY
Aug 8
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Aug 11
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Aug 13
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Charles Schwab Field
Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE
Aug 16
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium Tulsa, OK
Aug 18
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper at Sun Bowl Stadium
Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso, TX
Aug 24
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 26
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 27
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 29
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 30
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 1
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 2
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Sep 5
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 6
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 8
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Sep 9
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 10
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Sep 12
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 16
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 19
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 20
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 22
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 23
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 24
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Zumic artist pages.

