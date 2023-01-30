Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Freaks on Parade.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in August and September. Joining the lineup will be industrial veterans Ministry and Filter. Nineteen new shows have been announced. Rob Zombie will also appear at a few music festivals while Alice Cooper begins a headlining North American tour in late April.

When do Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders begin January 31. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FREAKS23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

