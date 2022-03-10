View all results for 'alt'
Shakey Graves Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and supporting The Head and The Heart
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 10, 2022

2022 is turning into a busy year of touring for Shakey Graves. This week, the folk rock troubadour (also known as Alejandro Rose-Garcia) has added additional dates to his schedule.

Shakey returns to the road this month, performing at venues in the USA before touring Canada with Begonia in May. The newly planned concerts are set from June into September with opening acts Bendigo Fletcher, Jade Bird, or Sierra Ferrell on select dates. In addition to the headlining tour and festival gigs, Shakey also has a run of shows opening up for The Head and The Heart in September.

When do Shakey Graves 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is READYORNOT. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Shakey Graves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now
Sea.Hear.Now at Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ New Jersey, United States

Shakey Graves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
Shakey Graves, Bev, The Titos, and Bmi
Shakey Graves, Bev, The Titos, and Bmi at Luck Ranch
Luck Ranch Spicewood, TX
Mar 30
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Mar 31
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 1
to
Apr 2
Hogs for the Cause
Hogs for the Cause at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Apr 1
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
May 2
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 5
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at Bo's Bar & Grill
Bo's Bar & Grill Red Deer, AB, Canada
May 6
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
May 7
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at Winspear Centre
Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 8
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at Coors Event Centre
Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 9
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
May 11
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 12
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 13
Shakey Graves and Begonia
Shakey Graves and Begonia at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
May 26
Shakey Graves and Ben Harper
Shakey Graves and Ben Harper at The Amp at Craig Ranch
The Amp at Craig Ranch North Las Vegas, NV
Jun 9
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Jun 10
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Jun 11
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Jun 12
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Firefly Spirits Distillery
Firefly Spirits Distillery North Charleston, SC
Jun 14
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jun 16
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher at Roanoke Island Festival Park
Roanoke Island Festival Park Manteo, NC
Jun 18
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher
Shakey Graves and Bendigo Fletcher at Beech Mountain Ski Resort
Beech Mountain Ski Resort Beech Mountain, NC
Jul 9
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jul 10
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jul 11
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Jul 13
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Jul 14
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Las Colonias Park
Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Under the Big Sky Fest
Under the Big Sky Fest at Casey's Whitefish
Casey's Whitefish Whitefish, MT
Aug 17
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 18
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 19
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 20
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Aug 21
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Aug 23
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Aug 24
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Aug 26
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 28
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird
Shakey Graves and Jade Bird at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Aug 30
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 31
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at ZooMontana
ZooMontana Billings, MT
Sep 1
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Sep 2
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at The Gallivan Center
The Gallivan Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 3
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Sep 5
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now
Sea.Hear.Now at Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ New Jersey, United States
Sep 17
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Sep 20
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 21
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park Wilmington, NC
Sep 23
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 29
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Sep 30
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Oct 1
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Oct 3
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 4
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 7
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 10
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 13
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Oct 14
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves
The Head and The Heart and Shakey Graves at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN

We recommend following Shakey Graves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Shakey Graves Zumic artist page.

Shakey Graves
Blues Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk
image for artist Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves
