Shakey Graves Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

2022 is turning into a busy year of touring for Shakey Graves. This week, the folk rock troubadour (also known as Alejandro Rose-Garcia) has added additional dates to his schedule.

Shakey returns to the road this month, performing at venues in the USA before touring Canada with Begonia in May. The newly planned concerts are set from June into September with opening acts Bendigo Fletcher, Jade Bird, or Sierra Ferrell on select dates. In addition to the headlining tour and festival gigs, Shakey also has a run of shows opening up for The Head and The Heart in September.

When do Shakey Graves 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is READYORNOT. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shakey Graves All Tour Dates and Tickets

