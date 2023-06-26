Shakey Graves Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shakey Graves has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Movie Of The Week.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be flipturn, Rayland Baxter, or Sadurn. With summer underway, Shakey has festival performances early next month followed by a previously scheduled North American tour leg.

When do Shakey Graves 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for Artist begin June 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shakey Graves All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Shakey Graves on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Shakey Graves Zumic artist page.