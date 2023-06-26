View all results for 'alt'
Shakey Graves Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 26, 2023

Shakey Graves has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Movie Of The Week.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be flipturn, Rayland Baxter, or Sadurn. With summer underway, Shakey has festival performances early next month followed by a previously scheduled North American tour leg.

When do Shakey Graves 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for Artist begin June 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 4
Willie Nelson's July 4th Picnic at Q2 Stadium
Q2 Stadium Austin, TX
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Levitate Music and Arts Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA
Jul 11
Shakey Graves at The Chicken Box
The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA
Jul 12
Shakey Graves at The Chicken Box
The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA
Jul 28
Shakey Graves and Lucius at Bauhaus Brew Labs
Bauhaus Brew Labs Minneapolis, MN
Jul 29
Shakey Graves and Lucius at Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI
Jul 30
Shakey Graves and Lucius at Paristown Hall
Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Aug 2
Shakey Graves at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Aug 3
Shakey Graves and Trampled By Turtles at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Aug 4
Shakey Graves and Trampled By Turtles at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Aug 5
Shakey Graves and Trampled By Turtles at Maymont Park
Maymont Park Richmond, VA
Aug 6
Shakey Graves and Abraham Alexander at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Aug 8
Shakey Graves and Abraham Alexander at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Aug 9
Shakey Graves and Abraham Alexander at Lincoln Hill Farms
Lincoln Hill Farms Canandaigua, NY
Aug 11
Shakey Graves and Lucius at Look Memorial Park
Look Memorial Park Northampton, MA
Aug 12
Shakey Graves and Lucius at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Aug 13
Guster's On The Ocean at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 15
Shakey Graves and Lucius at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 16
Shakey Graves and Lucius at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Aug 17
Shakey Graves and Lucius at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Aug 18
The War On Drugs, Shakey Graves, Lucius, and Steve Gunn at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 21
Shakey Graves at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Beachlife Ranch at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 26
Shakey Graves at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Sep 27
Shakey Graves and Flipturn at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 30
Shakey Graves and Flipturn at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 1
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rebels & Renegades at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Oct 6
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Cascade Theater
Cascade Theater Redding, CA
Oct 7
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 10
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 11
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 12
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Oct 13
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Oct 14
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Oct 15
Shakey Graves and flipturn at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 26
Shakey Graves and flipturn at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Oct 27
Shakey Graves and flipturn at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 1
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 2
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 3
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Nov 4
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Nov 5
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Nov 6
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Nov 8
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Nov 9
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Nov 11
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 12
Shakey Graves at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 13
Shakey Graves and Sadurn at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 14
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 16
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 17
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Nov 18
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 19
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Shakey Graves on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Shakey Graves Zumic artist page.

Shakey Graves
Americana Blues Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk
Shakey Graves
