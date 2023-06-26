Shakey Graves Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shakey Graves has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Movie Of The Week.
The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be flipturn, Rayland Baxter, or Sadurn. With summer underway, Shakey has festival performances early next month followed by a previously scheduled North American tour leg.
When do Shakey Graves 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for Artist begin June 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 18
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield, MA
Jul 11
The Chicken Box
Nantucket, MA
Jul 12
The Chicken Box
Nantucket, MA
Jul 28
Bauhaus Brew Labs
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 29
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Kalamazoo, MI
Jul 30
Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Aug 2
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Aug 3
Firefly Distillery
North Charleston, SC
Aug 4
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Aug 5
Maymont Park
Richmond, VA
Aug 8
The Atlantis
Washington, DC
Aug 9
Lincoln Hill Farms
Canandaigua, NY
Aug 11
Look Memorial Park
Northampton, MA
Aug 12
The Green at Shelburne Museum
Shelburne, VT
Aug 13
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Aug 17
Freeman Arts Pavilion
Selbyville, DE
Sep 21
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 27
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 30
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Oct 1
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey, CA
Oct 6
Cascade Theater
Redding, CA
Oct 7
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 10
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 11
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 12
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Oct 13
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Oct 14
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Oct 15
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 26
Longhorn Ballroom
Dallas, TX
Oct 27
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Nov 1
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Nov 2
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Nov 3
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Nov 4
Georgia Theatre
Athens, Georgia
Nov 5
Neighborhood Theatre
Charlotte, NC
Nov 6
The Signal
Chattanooga, TN
Nov 8
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Nov 9
Toad's Place
New Haven, CT
Nov 11
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 12
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 13
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Nov 16
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Nov 17
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Nov 19
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
For the most up-to-date information, follow Shakey Graves on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
