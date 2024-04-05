View all results for 'alt'
Snoop Dogg Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Hip-hop legends touring through Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2024

Snoop Dogg announced 2024 tour dates with Warren G and DJ Quik.

Billed as Cali To Canada, new shows are planned at arenas across Canada in June. These cities will all be hosting the Southern California legends: Nova Scotia, Québec, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Jun 3
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Jun 6
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Jun 9
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 11
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Jun 12
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 14
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Jun 17
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jun 19
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jun 20
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 21
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Jun 25
Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, and Warren G at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
When do Snoop Dogg 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Snoop Dogg on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.

