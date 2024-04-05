Snoop Dogg Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Snoop Dogg announced 2024 tour dates with Warren G and DJ Quik.

Billed as Cali To Canada, new shows are planned at arenas across Canada in June. These cities will all be hosting the Southern California legends: Nova Scotia, Québec, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Snoop Dogg All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Snoop Dogg 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Snoop Dogg on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Snoop Dogg's Zumic artist page.