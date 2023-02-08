Sunny Day Real Estate Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Sunny Day Real Estate added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as midwest & more, ten new shows are planned in April with special guests that will be announced at a later time. In mid-February, the band begins a North American tour with alt rock veterans The Appleseed Cast as the opening act. Sunny Day Real Estate also have a festival performance at In Between in August.

When do Sunny Day Real Estate 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DIARY. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sunny Day Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

