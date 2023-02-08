View all results for 'alt'
Sunny Day Real Estate Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows across America with The Appleseed Cast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2023

This week, Sunny Day Real Estate added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as midwest & more, ten new shows are planned in April with special guests that will be announced at a later time. In mid-February, the band begins a North American tour with alt rock veterans The Appleseed Cast as the opening act. Sunny Day Real Estate also have a festival performance at In Between in August.

When do Sunny Day Real Estate 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DIARY. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 28
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 29
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Sunny Day Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 22
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Complex
Rescheduled
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 23
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Feb 25
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 26
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 16
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Moore Theatre
Rescheduled
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 17
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Moore Theatre
Rescheduled
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 19
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Apr 5
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at Observatory North Park
Rescheduled
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 6
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Van Buren
Rescheduled
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 8
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Apr 9
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast
Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast at The Wiltern
Rescheduled
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Apr 15
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Apr 16
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 18
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 19
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Apr 21
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Apr 22
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 25
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 26
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 28
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 29
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
In Between Days
In Between Days at Veterans Memorial Stadium
Veterans Memorial Stadium Quincy, MA

We recommend following Sunny Day Real Estate on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Sunny Day Real Estate's Zumic artist page.

Sunny Day Real Estate
Alt Rock Emo Rock Indie Rock
image for artist Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate
